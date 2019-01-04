Adding Alerts to an arrows indicator ?
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I neede a n expert advisor that can implement my strategy using what i call the daybreak strategy. It must be able to execute entry orders 10pips above or below the opening candle stick of the London session and the New York session. Contact for futher details. I have an MT5 EA and want to check it in mql market. But have some issues for...
Chimps:
Hi, Can anyone help me please ?
I want to add alerts to an indicator.
i would like email, push notification, and pop up notification alerts.
Can it be done ? is it possible ?
Are you sure you want to receive a notification when the indicator stupidly repaint?
Philipp Negreshniy:Actually, a very valid point. Maybe have only a repeater notification if it is valid for the next bar. Or valid after half the time of one bar of the current timeframe. Maybe have a variable adjustable time delay so it could suit the user.
Are you sure you want to receive a notification when the indicator stupidly repaint?
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Hi, Can anyone help me please ?
I want to add alerts to an indicator.
i would like email, push notification, and pop up notification alerts.
Can it be done ? is it possible ?