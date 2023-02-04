Error :: the forum rating is no longer affecting the main rating - page 2

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Icham Aidibe #: Why would you track your rating ? I mean, in what is it useful for ? Marketplace ?
For curiosity's sake. Being curious about things helps develop ones understanding of the world, which in turn improves one's knowledge and skills,
 
Fernando Carreiro #:

The drop are not deletes on my end. I started tracking precisely because I detected the drops.

During the tracking time, I have been careful not to delete posts, nor publications, nor products or anything that would cause it.

All those drops have been caused by interventions by MetaQuotes, but I am not sure for what reason.

If I take into account my average daily rating increase (approx. 40), then those drops are actually larger.

interesting .

Do you have any score on this section ? 

And were you also penalized in the 201X massive rating culling ?


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Lorentzos Roussos #:interesting .Do you have any score on this section ? 

No, none what-so-ever! It probably does not even work.

I've use google searches plenty of times to link into the MQL5.com website, and it has never affected those scores at all.

 

@Icham Aidibe by tracking these things we kinda see behind the curtain , what the hosts deem worthy or not .

For instance , if your score on that section is dead too , it tells us that they dont think these will increase engagement :

  • Social media
  • Affiliate programs
  • Rewarding users who bring traffic 

but this will :

  • posting youtube videos on the website that you are trying to bring traffic to

 

I think the rating is somehow relative. If whole gains but you stay the same, your rating will drop.

These days with MQ's own "Let'ts discuss" spam bot posting at a high pace, everyone should be stepping up their game.

Anyways, don't let some rating on the internet rule your life.

 
Enrique Dangeroux #:

I think the rating is somehow relative. If whole gains but you stay the same, your rating will drop.

These days with MQ's own "Let'ts discuss" spam bot posting at a high pace, everyone should be stepping up their game.

Anyways, don't let some rating on the internet rule your life.

Hmm haven't thought of that . but which whole is it taking into account ? If me and the spam bot , and William ,are posting a lot does that reduce everyone else's rating ?

And at which time window ? The days posts , until recalculation ?

The "spam bot"'s video posts are unexplainable . They hardly are advertisements , if they are a way to "liven" up the forums they are a**-backwards . So it's an algorithm test done at the expense of the forum , or a 100% bad decision to increase engagement (if this is the case then that person is 100% not qualified for that position).

The Amazon book posts could be with affiliate links from which mq makes commissions , they make sense in that regard.

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Lorentzos Roussos #: Hmm haven't thought of that . but which whole is it taking into account ? If me and the spam bot , and William ,are posting a lot does that reduce everyone else's rating ?

No, I don't think so. These are some I have already noticed:

  • Every post you make is worth 1 rating points.
  • Every CodeBase publication is worth 50 rating points.
  • Every Market product you publish is worth 50 rating points.
 
Fernando Carreiro #:

No, I don't think so. These are some I have already noticed:

  • Every post you make is worth 1 rating points.
  • Every CodeBase publication is worth 50 rating points.
  • Every Market product you publish is worth 50 rating points.

Yeah, so you must have a theory on what the reductions could be if they match the scoring .

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Lorentzos Roussos #: Yeah, so you must have a theory on what the reductions could be if they match the scoring .

I suspect that the drops are due to several reasons, but the most frequent one I notice, seems to coincide with MetaQuotes routinely clearing the read state on much older threads.

I say this because I've noticed the "Forum: Reader" rating drop dramatically on certain occasions. I have had this rating previously almost reaching 8000 and currently it is just under 5000.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

I suspect that the drops are due to several reasons, but the most frequent one I notice, seems to coincide with MetaQuotes routinely clearing the read state on much older threads.

I say this because I've noticed the "Forum: Reader" rating drop dramatically on certain occasions. I have had this rating previously almost reaching 8000 and currently it is just under 5000.

The unread bold title = the read state ?

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