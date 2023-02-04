Error :: the forum rating is no longer affecting the main rating - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The drop are not deletes on my end. I started tracking precisely because I detected the drops.
During the tracking time, I have been careful not to delete posts, nor publications, nor products or anything that would cause it.
All those drops have been caused by interventions by MetaQuotes, but I am not sure for what reason.
If I take into account my average daily rating increase (approx. 40), then those drops are actually larger.
interesting .
Do you have any score on this section ?
And were you also penalized in the 201X massive rating culling ?
No, none what-so-ever! It probably does not even work.
I've use google searches plenty of times to link into the MQL5.com website, and it has never affected those scores at all.
@Icham Aidibe by tracking these things we kinda see behind the curtain , what the hosts deem worthy or not .
For instance , if your score on that section is dead too , it tells us that they dont think these will increase engagement :
but this will :
I think the rating is somehow relative. If whole gains but you stay the same, your rating will drop.
These days with MQ's own "Let'ts discuss" spam bot posting at a high pace, everyone should be stepping up their game.
Anyways, don't let some rating on the internet rule your life.
I think the rating is somehow relative. If whole gains but you stay the same, your rating will drop.
These days with MQ's own "Let'ts discuss" spam bot posting at a high pace, everyone should be stepping up their game.
Anyways, don't let some rating on the internet rule your life.
Hmm haven't thought of that . but which whole is it taking into account ? If me and the spam bot , and William ,are posting a lot does that reduce everyone else's rating ?
And at which time window ? The days posts , until recalculation ?
The "spam bot"'s video posts are unexplainable . They hardly are advertisements , if they are a way to "liven" up the forums they are a**-backwards . So it's an algorithm test done at the expense of the forum , or a 100% bad decision to increase engagement (if this is the case then that person is 100% not qualified for that position).
The Amazon book posts could be with affiliate links from which mq makes commissions , they make sense in that regard.
No, I don't think so. These are some I have already noticed:
No, I don't think so. These are some I have already noticed:
Yeah, so you must have a theory on what the reductions could be if they match the scoring .
I suspect that the drops are due to several reasons, but the most frequent one I notice, seems to coincide with MetaQuotes routinely clearing the read state on much older threads.
I say this because I've noticed the "Forum: Reader" rating drop dramatically on certain occasions. I have had this rating previously almost reaching 8000 and currently it is just under 5000.
I suspect that the drops are due to several reasons, but the most frequent one I notice, seems to coincide with MetaQuotes routinely clearing the read state on much older threads.
I say this because I've noticed the "Forum: Reader" rating drop dramatically on certain occasions. I have had this rating previously almost reaching 8000 and currently it is just under 5000.
The unread bold title = the read state ?