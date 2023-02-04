Error :: the forum rating is no longer affecting the main rating
The main profile forum rating only gets updated once per day. However it is not not on a fixed 24hr cycle.
It is currently doing it at approx. 01h00 UTC, but it advances every day by approx. 1 hour.
I have been tracking my rating on an spreadsheet over the few months.
It is not exactly an hour shift, it varies somewhat. It is probably the duration of website's procedure to process all the ratings, and then it sleeps for 24 hours, instead of being programmed to execute each day a set time schedule.
I have been tracking my rating on an spreadsheet over the last two months.
It is not exactly an hour shift, it varies somewhat. It is probably the duration of website's procedure to process all the ratings, and then it sleeps for 24 hours, instead of being programmed to execute each day a set time schedule.
Hmm that is very efficient . The website and your tracking both .
Have you also been tracking the individual "scores" from the achievements section ?
I have only been tracking the main rating, not the individual "achievements".
Sometimes, MetaQuotes purges or deletes things and the ratings decrease.
The drop are not deletes on my end. I started tracking precisely because I detected the drops.
During the tracking time, I have been careful not to delete posts, nor publications, nor products or anything that would cause it.
All those drops have been caused by interventions by MetaQuotes, but I am not sure for what reason.
If I take into account my average daily rating increase (approx. 40), then those drops are actually larger.
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