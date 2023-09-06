The rating of new systems in MT5 and on the site differs dramatically
I thought so too at the very beginning. But actually it is not.
Every Earth hour, a lot of software products are released and the MQL Market website devotes a second line to them.
Thus, it turns out that about 20 new software products are released per day.
Therefore, the rating of new systems in MT5 is constantly changing and it is like a stream of water.
On the MQL Market website, the first line contains software products that have a correct description, translation into all languages and comply with the rules of the MQL Market.
On the second line of the site there is the same constant flow of systems that are constantly appearing on the MQL market.
At the same time, I would like to emphasize that previously the MQL and MT5 site ratings were the same, but then this rating was broken
And now in MT5 we see just an endless stream of new software. As a result, no one gets any chance to get noticed in MT5
I thought so too at the very beginning. But actually it is not.
Every Earth hour, a lot of software products are released and the MQL Market website devotes a second line to them.
Thus, it turns out that about 20 new software products are released per day.
Therefore, the rating of new systems in MT5 is constantly changing and it is like a stream of water.
On the MQL Market website, the first line contains software products that have a correct description, translation into all languages and comply with the rules of the MQL Market.
On the second line of the site there is the same constant flow of systems that are constantly appearing on the MQL market.
At the same time, I would like to emphasize that previously the MQL and MT5 site ratings were the same, but then this rating was broken
And now in MT5 we see just an endless stream of new software. As a result, no one gets any chance to get noticed in MT5
The site new market tab list also has new products that do well so its like a combo of recent + popular + proper as you mentioned.
So theoretically we get a chance if we publish a product properly and it does some sales . The question is do you get ranked on both if your product is new and proper ?
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Greetings !
Today I noticed that the ratings of new systems in MT5 and new systems in MQL Market are significantly different.
Perhaps this is a bug or a feature?
I'm just attaching screenshots that clearly show this.
This is what the correct rating looks like on the MQL Market website when opening the "New" tab
This is what it looks like in MT5, the rating is not calculated correctly.
Previously, the rating in MT5 completely coincided with the site, apparently the next MT5 update spoiled this rating.