Are these numbers on par ? - page 2
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That does not seem to be visible on all products. I've taken a look at every product by Lorentzos and none of his products have that information.
Then I took a look at some of your products and it has that information. So, is there a setting to enable that or is it the system that decided when to display that information?
My products have <3 (this is less than 3 not a heart 😊 )sales in the last month (dam it), i think this info might help .
That does not seem to be visible on all products. I've taken a look at every product by Lorentzos and none of his products have that information.
Then I took a look at some of your products and it has that information. So, is there a setting to enable that or is it the system that decided when to display that information?
No Fernando, it has to do with the sales numbers, products with no or low sales don't show this information, from my experience a product should have more than 5 sales in the last month to have this visible.I have asked the admins to display this information at all times, I think it would help sales.
A suggestion I would make, is that for those products will less that 5 sales per month, it could be reported as "x sales in the last y months", where "y" months would be 1, 3, 6 or 12 months, so that the value of "x" could be above the value of 5 (e.g. 8 sales in the last 6 months).
A suggestion I would make, is that for those products will less that 5 sales per month, it could be reported as "x sales in the last y months", where "y" months would be 1, 3, 6 or 12 months, so that the value of "x" could be above the value of 5 (e.g. 8 sales in the last 6 months).
That would be nice and useful Fernando.
Okay gloves on , lab lights on :
I'll take a baseline measurement for the following 100 downloads without changing anything for now
i'll assume the sum of downloads on the my products list is live and use that instead of month to month
I have the baseline measurements then , now i'll add this line to the overview : If you have time share your opinion about [utility name] by posting a review.Thank you
and measure how it affects the frequency of reviews
and also i'll be asking them to subscribe to the youtube channel as well . (i suspect mentioning youtube will damage the ranking , but i'll do the test anyway)
i'd test a private group too but you cant massively invite people to private groups . So that plan will be revised.
Also the overall rank was dropped 16 positions
(sidenote : when i select a piece of text in the product description editor and then click on remove formatting it removes formatting from the entire description and not just the selection)
This batch of downloads was very "inactive" , just a download .
a drop across the board for all stats per download .
I'll start tracking the #rank as well and its color. There was no drop for mentioning youtube (without a link)
There's little free time today so the next test will be to move the review and youtube prompt to the top under the channel , and change the styling of these prompts to stand out.
I'd like to test if they read the overview though before they download and to be frank i don't think them not subscribing to a channel means they did not read it .(you could theorize that the video views measure the "read" , sort of , because the user has to scroll all the way down for the video)
My thoughts on this :
There is no delay between wanting to download the tool and seeing it on the terminal for the first time (which is good obviously) so any gain on the surrounding entities will be achieved from within the tool itself . For example if i place a little icon for the mql5 channel on the gui , this would solve the "did not read the overview-did not see the prompt" issue (which is an issue only regarding the experiment , and in your tools or eas its an issue if there is critical information about operations)
Another idea to test down the line is having a help section in the tool so , anything they skipped on the overview they may catch in the help paragraphs.
So , the experiment now is : moving the "call to review and call to subscribe" on top .
I'll "simplify" the message from :
"Join the [pancakes] channel here : [link] (The link url is visible , i'll conceal it making them think its a telegram channel raising the intent to click)
If you have time share your opinion about [pancakes] by writing a review , subscribe to the Youtube channel and hit the like button."
To :
Join the channel [link will be in the channel word]
Write a review , subscribe on YouTube , like the video . Thanks
Less words and this will help the translator too
Not much change .
The placement of the youtube mention on top of the descriptions penalized the rank ~20 slots but its still green .
The per 100 more or less seems like a very small sampling step .
Nevertheless , placing the channel prompt at the top of the descriptions did nothing much , as i expected , the amount of users reading the description must be very low , pair that
with the fact the channel is empty so , there is nothing enticing there , and pair that with them having developed an aversion to what a seller is asking them to do -you won't like the following statement - expecially people who are after freebies mostly . Apologies
I don't know what to test for next , i'll just plug the youtube link alongside the prompt for those that find the utility from the terminals (and cannot see the video).
What i'd really really really love to test is displaying a qr code of the mql5 channel inside the utility after the user clicked a channel icon of course. What i don't like about this is
mq has not implemented the "intent capture" in their channels android app yet so even if someone scans a qr code of a channel it will not automagically open in the app (unlike telegram)
and all it will result in is the user having to log in the mobile browser mql5.com site instead of the pc browser mql5.com site .
Cheers
No change in the mql5 channel subs eventhough the prompt was on top . If they thought it was a telegram group they clicked through and they saw its not so the concealed link did not do much.
The youtube link on top had no effect on the views either whatever activity is registered (likes/ comments) is probably from the videos native youtube search reach and definately not coming from mql5 viewers. It had a penalization of almost 20 slots at first when i placed it but as downloads kept coming it recovered . This might be due to increased traffic too as more interesting freebies are coming up . So i'll sum it up here with the public tests , the best use of a freebie is the visibility it gets you if it goes up . Nothing else , and whatever use it is for the traders of course
The list of what failed :
Resulting hypotheseses 😊
That was fun
"Join the [pancakes] channel here : [link] (The link url is visible , i'll conceal it making them think its a telegram channel raising the intent to click)
I may not be the only one who looks at the address of a link before clicking on it😄