Are these numbers on par ?
Why not? MetaQuotes does not prohibit you from placing a link to a MQL5 Channel or Group on your product description. In fact, they even give an example of doing just that in the thread. What they don't want is links to outside 3rd party systems, but internal links are encouraged.
- 2021.08.13
- www.mql5.com
Why not? MetaQuotes does not prohibit you from placing a link to a MQL5 Channel or Group on your product description. In fact, they even give an example of doing just that in the thread. What they don't want is links to outside 3rd party systems, but internal links are encouraged.
Thanks @Fernando Carreiro , yeah that is the first and obvious step that i should have done already but my question is more about the ratios , i find them too extreme . If you factor in the ones who are satisfied tend to dissapear and the ones who are not are more inclined to appear (logically as they seek guidance) , i still think the #s are too stretched.
I only had free products for a short while and I am not sure to which "ratios" you are referring.
Do you mean 2000 downloads but only 15 comments?
If that is the case I would say it seems normal as most users are not going to bother with reviews and comments.
If it is free, people just download to have it, even if they don't use it much. In fact I would say that many download the "free" ones mostly just in case it then becomes "paid" later on. That way if they later become interested in it, they have it for free.
I only had free products for a short while and I am not sure to which "ratios" you are referring.
Do you mean 2000 downloads but only 15 comments?
If that is the case I would say it seems normal as most users are not going to bother with reviews and comments.
If it is free, people just download to have it, even if they don't use it much. In fact I would say that many download the "free" ones mostly just in case it then becomes "paid" later on. That way if they later become interested in it, they have it for free.
Yeah good point , i mean if we bring human nature into the equation yeah , it makes sense . If someone has a freebie too i'd like to see your ratios .
117 downloads later
1 more review 2 more comments and 2 members on the channel here on mql5
for anyone interested in comparing
That is
- 0.009 reviews per download (unsolicited reviews)
- 0.018 comments per download
- 0.018 members per download*
*The channel subscription proposal is visible in the latest comments of the utility apart from the overview ,so this is likely a factor while it remains visible to those who comment.
I feel there can be experimentation here while the freebie is popular and can take measurements per 100 downloads .
I'll add this line in the overview (and then compare review count):
"If you have time share your opinion about [utility name] by posting a review.Thank you" (will this count as soliciting reviews tho?)
I wonder if it would help sales of a product, if the author regularly posted a comment with graph of the current purchases (the one you have shown).
When searching the Market products, the website does not say how many users have purchased a product, only how many demo downloads were made.
The potential customers don't not know if a product has been purchased many times or not, and if they did it could help drive more sales.
I wonder if it would help sales of a product, if the author regularly posted a comment with graph of the current purchases (the one you have shown).
When searching the Market products, the website does not say how many users have purchased a product, only how many demo downloads were made.
The potential customers don't not know if a product has been purchased many times or not, and if they did it could help drive more sales.
Hmm that is a very good point. The sellers would not be violating any rules if they posted snapshots of their sales alongside the "3 copies left @price" because it would be evident there were purchases -assuming no photoshop skills (or javascript skills)-
I'm also tempted to try inducing FOMO (fear of missing out) with this line :
"This utility will become paid in 1 month at the price of 133$" , and then seeing what happens to free downloadsEdit : And i'll definitely experiment with a private group which can only be found from loading and looking at the utility . That will give me an estimate of how many people use it more or less if i factor in the frequency of subscriptions on the public channel.
I wonder if it would help sales of a product, if the author regularly posted a comment with graph of the current purchases (the one you have shown).
When searching the Market products, the website does not say how many users have purchased a product, only how many demo downloads were made.
The potential customers don't not know if a product has been purchased many times or not, and if they did it could help drive more sales.
This information is visible most of the time Fernando in paid products.
Okay gloves on , lab lights on :
I'll take a baseline measurement for the following 100 downloads without changing anything for now
|Downloads
|16577
|connections
|863
|reviews
|53
|comments
|210
|channel members
|3
|Video views
|3750
|Video likes
|19
|Video comments
|13
|YT Subs
|69
i'll assume the sum of downloads on the my products list is live and use that instead of month to month
That does not seem to be visible on all products. I've taken a look at every product by Lorentzos and none of his products have that information.
Then I took a look at some of your products and it has that information. So, is there a setting to enable that or is it the system that decided when to display that information?
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Hello , i have a free indicator that averages (lately) 400 downloads per month .
So for the last 5 months you could estimate 2000+ users have installed it on their terminals.
For the last 5 months it has received 15+ comments (i will exclude reviews -which are low- which indicates it is not a good tool probably) and i estimate 20-30 (without an exact measurement)
user additions resulting from that.
If you have a freebie too , do you see similar patterns ?
I would have expected more activity with these numbers , i mean the tool is not exactly shite .
(also for the metrics , 7 users have followed the channel here on mql5 but there is no link for that in the product as when mq announced the cleanse -that they do not enforce- i removed social media interactivity from the gui)
Thank you