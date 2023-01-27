Changing color of Bitmap label inside the code. - page 2
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Oh my god, It works, Thank you 1000 times.
great
What error did you get ?
If its an alpha channel ARGB bmp try this :
in your code
Also can we resize the bitmap image as well? I thought I could do that by changing the width/Height in ResourceCreate() function. but It does not work, if I only give a less width/Height to this function it will crop the image not make it smaller, if I give bigger width/Height it won't show anything.
Also can we resize the bitmap image as well? I thought I could do that by changing the width/Height in ResourceCreate() function. but It does not work, if I only give a less width/Height to this function it will crop the image not make it smaller, if I give bigger width/Height it won't show anything.
yeah , here is a code by Nikolai for that
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Scaling Bitmap
Nikolai Semko, 2018.06.07 09:20
Example of scaling. It is made in a hurry and errors are possible.
Canvas.mqh is slightly edited
yeah , here is a code by Nikolai for that
Seems like it is for MT5, you also got a file there" NewImageResizer.mq4 ". does that work as well?
Seems like it is for MT5, you also got a file there" NewImageResizer.mq4 ". does that work as well?
Nikolai's is better , it's for both terminals the operations occur in the memory anyway.
Nikolai's is better , it's for both terminals the operations occur in the memory anyway.
So should I convert Nikolai's code for MT4?
yeah
yeah
I tried Nikolai's code in MT5. It is constantly resizing the bitmap, I tried to turn that code to a function in which we give new size and it just shows the bitmap with new size, but does not work, when I call CImage Image(bmp,100,100,1); It does not show any thing in the chart, This is my code.I tried your code, again it seems to be working very well, well done Lorentzos.
Maybe I should try to work with your own code.
I tried Nikolai's code in MT5. It is constantly resizing the bitmap, I tried to turn that code to a function in which we give new size and it just shows the bitmap with new size, but does not work, when I call CImage Image(bmp,100,100,1); It does not show any thing in the chart, This is my code.I tried your code, again it seems to be working very well, well done Lorentzos.
Maybe I should try to work with your own code.
hold on , i dug up some code
hold on , i dug up some code
What is the second piece of code? what is supposed to do?