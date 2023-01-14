I need to get the index of the bar when the mouse hovers over that bar.
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Help you with what? You haven't stated a problem, you stated a want. Show us your attempt (using the CODE button) and state the nature of your difficulty.
No free help (2017)
Or pay someone. Top of every page is the link Freelance.
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We're not going to code it for you (although it could happen if you are lucky or the issue is interesting).
No free help (2017)
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Enable mouse tracking, in OnChartEvent when mouse move, take the coordinates and convert to price/time. What's the problem?
See my GUI/Trade Assistant EA
Indicators: Money Manager Graphic Tool - Risk Management - Articles, Library comments - MQL5 programming forum - Page 8 #80 (2022.02.16).
hi everybody
I need to get the index of the bar when the mouse hovers over that bar.
I am using MT4
Does anyone have help?
Thanks.
Try this example :
#property strict /* first you need to store the previous coordinates of the mouse */ int previous_x=0,previous_y=0,previous_click=0; int OnInit() { //reset on init previous_x=0;previous_y=0;previous_click=0; //enable the mouse track ChartSetInteger(ChartID(),CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE,true); return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- //when the mouse moves if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE){ //grab the x y and click int x=(int)lparam,y=(int)dparam,click=(int)StringToInteger(sparam); //if the x or the y are different you are interested if(x!=previous_x||y!=previous_y){ //you need to get the time where the x axis of the mouse is pointing at datetime time_result=0; double price_result=0.0; int subwindow_result=0; ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),x,y,subwindow_result,time_result,price_result); //now you have the time at the location of the x // the price at the location of the y // and the subwindow # /* So , if the time returned is <= Time[0] */ if(time_result<=Time[0]){ //then look for the bar index int barTarget=iBarShift(_Symbol,_Period,time_result,true); Comment("Bar["+IntegerToString(barTarget)+"]"); }else{ Comment("No Bar"); } } //pass the x y and click to the previous for recalling later previous_x=x; previous_y=y; previous_click=click; } } void OnTick() { }
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hi everybody
I need to get the index of the bar when the mouse hovers over that bar.
I am using MT4
Does anyone have help?
Thanks.