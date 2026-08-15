Security of .ex5 file
Hey.
I would like to know the real security behind a .ex5 file ?
If I have a user management that allow people with their Name or something, it's ok? Not hackable ?
Thank you.
Hello , the best solution is to upload to the market here . That is the maximum you can do . But mql understands you may want to do your own stuff so
the second best max is compiling your product with the cloud compiler .
Then the rest depends on your own website (if you are checking on your own) or
the licensing platform's security .
If you want to experiment with a free and easy platform (ridiculously easy) for licensing you can look into gumroad , again if you do not trust your own solutions .
By your own solutions it is not meant "the code you write in the mql5/mql4 files" but in your server and website.
If violations can happen or not that is another discussion but in terms of the maximum these are the 2 max solutions (market and cloud compilation)
Hello , the best solution is to upload to the market here . That is the maximum you can do . But mql understands you may want to do your own stuff so
the second best max is compiling your product with the cloud compiler .
Then the rest depends on your own website (if you are checking on your own) or
the licensing platform's security .
If you want to experiment with a free and easy platform (ridiculously easy) for licensing you can look into gumroad , again if you do not trust your own solutions .
By your own solutions it is not meant "the code you write in the mql5/mql4 files" but in your server and website.
If violations can happen or not that is another discussion but in terms of the maximum these are the 2 max solutions (market and cloud compilation)
Thank you very much for the answer.
So I have multiple questions :
1) What is the advantage of Cloud compiler ? Better security ?
2) This compiler is outside MQL5, so he generate a .ex5 from .mq5 ?
Thank's !
Hugo
Thank you very much for the answer.
So I have multiple questions :
1) What is the advantage of Cloud compiler ? Better security ?
2) This compiler is outside MQL5, so he generate a .ex5 from .mq5 ?
Thank's !
Hugo
Yes the compiler is in the Editor . You must be logged in the MT5 (or MT4) terminal to use it and it returns an ex4 / ex5 file . It is an mql5 service on mql5.
If you want to upload a product to this market it must not be compiled with the cloud compiler because they can't wrap their licensing code around it (i may not be accurate as to why here)
(in case it was not clear , the cloud compiler will not add licensing )
Hey.
I would like to know the real security behind a .ex5 file ?
If I have a user management that allow people with their Name or something, it's ok? Not hackable ?
Thank you.
You have few options
1. Upload your file on mql market(The best encryption method)
2. Use web server
3. Lock with metatrader account numbers
4. Lock with expiry time
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I would like to know the real security behind a .ex5 file ?
If I have a user management that allow people with their Name or something, it's ok? Not hackable ?
Thank you.