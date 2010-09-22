Is it possible to secure the code of my EA?
I am not sure whether this works on ex5 files, but traditionally we can use those executable packing techniques to protect against RE (Reverse Engineering) - http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Executable_compression . But again there is always anti-packing in RE so no 100% proof methods but just another layer of protection.
Hi All,
Does someone know how to lock or secure the code of a EA?
I have a profitable EA that I use and would like to join the ATC 2010 but I am not comfortable with sending my mq5 nor ex5 files
I know that ex5 files can be decompiled. DLL is not 100% safe and it's not allowed during the ATC 2010.
Does someone have a solution ?
Thanks.
At this time ex5 files are not subject to decompilation.
So you can safely participate in the championship.
Thanks for your response.
As I am making money from my EA and would not really appreciate that my code could be used by someone else, I am considering to drop out of the contest.
It's a shame that there is no "Offical" bailiff to ensure that rules of the competition are respected and that my EA won't be used by someone else.
Anyway let's stay in the dark.
Hi Labrute,
you can feel free to join the champion by limit your ea work on your account number rang only, example: between 600 000 to 650 000 , so your ea will be able to run on champion only, and ex5 is safe from decomplication.
i am sybmitting one of my proftiable ea too, cya in the race
cheers.
I tried this bit of code tucked into my init section and the log variable nested in my order execution. Howerver it only seems to see the account number as "12345". So even if I change its range to include my current MQL5 test account it sill blocks the execution of the program. Help!
int OnInit()
{
//---
long login=AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LOGIN);
Print("account number ", login);
log = false;
//--- The account does not belong to the Championship group, so quit
if (login>=600000 && login<=650000)
{
log = true;
}
else
Print("account number out of range ", login);
return(0);
}
It is default account number in strategy tester.
You can specify your own account in INI file.
[Tester]
Login=222222
Please read this topic of terminal help.
