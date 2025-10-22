Financial operations are limited. Please contact our technical support team
go to "Contacts and requests" link at the bottom of this page - "Create a request" - and so on.
lately I got this message " Financial operations are limited. Please contact our technical support team" when i tried to subscribe to signal....
or use this link to contact with the service desk: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gristarec/servicedesk
- www.mql5.com
I have contacted. But there was no notification/receipt/report number. Not sure if I m doing it right.
I know one way to contact -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Alexey Petrov, 2021.11.26 10:00
Choose Account \ Ask a question, then describe your problem and it will create a ticket for you.
I found that if you go to Service Desk -> New Request
when the virtual assistant ask you this question:
"Do you have other MQL5.com accounts?" and you answer "No" then the system will not create Chat request for you in the service desk that you can keep track the issue.
If you answer Yes it will ask you to write the logins of all accounts in one message. Separate them with commas. then the system will create an entry of chat request for you.
- 2023.01.04
- www.mql5.com
I found that if you go to Service Desk -> New Request
when the virtual assistant ask you this question:
"Do you have other MQL5.com accounts?" and you answer "No" then the system will not create Chat request for you in the service desk that you can keep track the issue.
If you answer Yes it will ask you to write the logins of all accounts in one message. Separate them with commas. then the system will create an entry of chat request for you.
It is prohibited to have more than 1 account/profile on the forum ...
I am not sure but I think that the system is asking for the other your forum accounts/profiles in case you want to delete those additional accounts (because many users are going to the service desk asking to delete).
------------------------
You can try the following: Create a request - Account - Ask question (the people are using this way to
I can't do that. As you can see in the screen shot I am not given that option once your account finance operation is limited.
It is prohibited to have more than 1 account/profile on the forum ...
I am not sure but I think that the system is asking for the other your forum accounts/profiles in case you want to delete those additional accounts (because many users are going to the service desk asking to delete).
------------------------
You can try the following: Create a request - Account - Ask question (the people are using this way to
I am not given that option as you can see in the above screen shot.
I can't do that. As you can see in the screen shot I am not given that option once your account finance operation is limited.
The robot asked about the following: "why your financial operations are limited according to your opinion?"
And you wrote on the first post:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Financial operations are limited. Please contact our technical support team
gristarec, 2023.01.04 02:51
lately I got this message " Financial operations are limited. Please contact our technical support team" when i tried to subscribe to signal....
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
lately I got this message " Financial operations are limited. Please contact our technical support team" when i tried to subscribe to signal.
Please any admin could help me with the error?
What is the things that trigger the error? Does accessing the same account from 2 different countries IP will trigger the error?
I have VPS in another country.
I have read from some other topic saying that 2 MQL5 account will trigger the error. I perhaps have an older account i don't really remember, if yes MQL team please help remove all other account and only keep this one. I hope I would not encounter this error again in the future.
Thank you.