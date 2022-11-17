Signal connected but my account does not trade it - page 2
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It doesn't make sense...
Make sure you've done everything as described here, maybe you've missed something:
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
Could the reason for your issue be that the symbols traded by the signal are not recognised on your broker due to different naming scheme?
What are the symbols traded on the signal and what are those same symbols named on your account?
Could the reason for your issue be that the symbols traded by the signal are not recognised on your broker due to different naming scheme?
What are the symbols traded on the signal and what are those same symbols named on your account?
Could the reason for your issue be that the symbols traded by the signal are not recognised on your broker due to different naming scheme?
What are the symbols traded on the signal and what are those same symbols named on your account?
If that was the case Fernando, we would see some entries in the journal about symbols not mapped correctly, usually such cases are shown in the journal clearly.
Would I see in the journal if the slippage would cancel a trade? I have set the slippage to 2 spreads and my broker is ICMARKETS.
You would copy it later, but try putting it to 5.0.
You would copy it later, but try putting it to 5.0.
Okay, I just changed it to 5.0
Before migrating:
... and after migrating:
"Migration successful" and the VPS journal looks okay too.
Now I wait for the next trade in the signal...
Thank you very much for your help and your persistence so far!
The problem persists: This morning at 7:44 a trade has been executed on the signal, but no trade on my account.
After syncing yesterday evening the journal of the MQL5 VPS says (no filter):2022.11.14 21:14:38.812 Terminal stopped with 0
2022.11.14 21:14:38.812 Terminal shutdown with 0
2022.11.14 21:14:48.711 Terminal MetaTrader 5 x64 build 3500 started for MetaQuotes Software Corp.
2022.11.14 21:14:48.711 Terminal Windows Server 2022 build 20348 on Xen, 32 x AMD EPYC 7542 32-Core, AVX, 101 / 119 Gb memory, 165 / 255 Gb disk, admin, GMT+1
2022.11.14 21:14:48.711 Terminal C:\Hosting\instances\xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
2022.11.14 21:14:48.711 Terminal launched with C:\Hosting\instances\xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx\start.ini
2022.11.14 21:14:50.117 Terminal main frame loading time 594 ms
2022.11.14 21:14:50.313 Network '508xxxxx': authorized on ICMarketsSC-Demo through Access Point 1
2022.11.14 21:14:50.329 Network '508xxxxx': terminal synchronized with Raw Trading Ltd: 0 positions, 0 orders, 2269 symbols, 0 spreads
2022.11.14 21:14:50.329 Network '508xxxxx': trading has been enabled - hedging mode
2022.11.14 21:14:50.349 Terminal '508xxxxx': 0 charts, 0 EAs, 0 custom indicators, signal enabled, not connected to signal server
2022.11.14 21:14:50.380 Signal '508xxxxx': 'K2' for 'UlrichG' subscription found, 2022.12.10 expiration, enabled
2022.11.14 21:14:50.380 Signal '508xxxxx': money management: use 95% of deposit, equity limit: 0.00 EUR, deviation/slippage: 5.0 spreads, copy SL/TP: enabled
2022.11.14 21:14:50.380 Signal '508xxxxx': connecting to signal server
2022.11.14 21:14:50.381 MQL5.community activated for 'UlrichG', balance: xxx.80 (frozen: xxx.03)
2022.11.14 21:14:50.730 Network '508xxxxx ': scanning network for access points
2022.11.14 21:14:51.528 Signal '508xxxxx': signal provider has balance 29 956.14 USD, leverage 1:500; subscriber has balance 12 378.42 EUR, leverage 1:500
2022.11.14 21:14:51.533 Signal '508xxxxx': percentage for volume conversion selected according to the ratio of balances and leverages, new value 40%
2022.11.14 21:14:51.533 Signal '508xxxxx': synchronization finished successfully
2022.11.14 21:14:52.332 Signal '508xxxxx': ping to signal server 199.46 ms, to trade server 230.46 ms
2022.11.14 21:14:53.193 Terminal RAM: 4215 Mb reserved, 157 Mb committed; CPU: EA 0.00% in 0 threads, symbols 0.00% in 0 threads, workers 0.00% in 9 threads
2022.11.14 21:15:43.052 Network '508xxxxx': ping to current access point Access Server - BDC.01 is 7.49 ms [next point Access Server - NJ is 9.12 ms]
2022.11.14 21:15:43.055 Network '508xxxxx': scanning network finished
2022.11.14 22:14:53.091 Terminal '508xxxxx': 0 charts, 0 EAs, 0 custom indicators, signal enabled, last known ping to Access Server - BDC.01 is 7.49 ms
2022.11.14 22:14:54.163 Terminal RAM: 4206 Mb reserved, 162 Mb committed; CPU: EA 0.00% in 0 threads, symbols 0.00% in 0 threads, workers 0.00% in 8 threads
2022.11.14 22:15:45.652 Network ' 508xxxxx ': ping to current access point Access Server - BDC.01 is 6.76 ms [next point Access Server - NJ is 9.02 ms]
[...]
The journal around the trading time (7:44-8:24) time looks like the following (no filter):2022.11.15 07:15:02.756 Terminal '508xxxxx': 0 charts, 0 EAs, 0 custom indicators, signal enabled, last known ping to Access Server - BDC.01 is 6.78 ms
2022.11.15 07:15:03.824 Terminal RAM: 4221 Mb reserved, 163 Mb committed; CPU: EA 0.00% in 0 threads, symbols 0.00% in 0 threads, workers 0.00% in 8 threads
2022.11.15 07:15:55.679 Network '508xxxxx': ping to current access point Access Server - BDC.01 is 6.77 ms [next point Access Server - NJ is 8.85 ms]
2022.11.15 08:15:03.978 Terminal '508xxxx': 0 charts, 0 EAs, 0 custom indicators, signal enabled, last known ping to Access Server - BDC.01 is 6.77 ms
2022.11.15 08:15:05.043 Terminal RAM: 4222 Mb reserved, 162 Mb committed; CPU: EA 0.00% in 0 threads, symbols 0.00% in 0 threads, workers 0.00% in 8 threads
2022.11.15 08:15:56.893 Network '508xxxxx': ping to current access point Access Server - BDC.01 is 7.70 ms [next point Access Server - NJ is 9.20 ms]
2022.11.15 09:14:50.500 Network '508xxxxx': scanning network for access points
2022.11.15 09:15:05.964 Terminal RAM: 4222 Mb reserved, 162 Mb committed; CPU: EA 0.00% in 0 threads, symbols 0.00% in 0 threads, workers 0.00% in 8 threads
2022.11.15 09:15:43.383 Network '508xxxxx': ping to current access point Access Server - BDC.01 is 7.70 ms [next point Access Server - NJ is 9.05 ms]
2022.11.15 09:15:43.386 Network '508xxxxx': scanning network finished
2022.11.15 10:15:05.022 Terminal '508xxxxx': 0 charts, 0 EAs, 0 custom indicators, signal enabled, last known ping to Access Server - BDC.01 is 7.70 ms
No error messages in between, just periodic network scanning etc. with "...signal enabled"
Do you have any Ideas what may be wrong?
I just checked 'your' signal and got this... that explains a lot.