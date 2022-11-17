Signal connected but my account does not trade it - page 2

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Eleni Anna Branou #:
It doesn't make sense...
…this is why I am asking here. Thanks for caring and asking! If you have another idea you are very welcome! I would have expected an error message when something goes wrong, but there is nothing like that. Just the periodic pings, no trades in the journal ( only my own for the test), nothing suspicious 🤨 
 

Make sure you've done everything as described here, maybe you've missed something: 

How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731  (MT4)

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)

[Deleted]  
UlrichG #: …this is why I am asking here. Thanks for caring and asking! If you have another idea you are very welcome! I would have expected an error message when something goes wrong, but there is nothing like that. Just the periodic pings, no trades in the journal ( only my own for the test), nothing suspicious 🤨 

Could the reason for your issue be that the symbols traded by the signal are not recognised on your broker due to different naming scheme?

What are the symbols traded on the signal and what are those same symbols named on your account?

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Could the reason for your issue be that the symbols traded by the signal are not recognised on your broker due to different naming scheme?

What are the symbols traded on the signal and what are those same symbols named on your account?

Today it I is XAUUSD on both sides. No prefix, no suffix
 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Could the reason for your issue be that the symbols traded by the signal are not recognised on your broker due to different naming scheme?

What are the symbols traded on the signal and what are those same symbols named on your account?

If that was the case Fernando, we would see some entries in the journal about symbols not mapped correctly, usually such cases are shown in the journal clearly.

 
Would I see in the journal if the slippage would cancel a trade? I have set the slippage to 2 spreads and my broker is ICMARKETS.
 
UlrichG #:
Would I see in the journal if the slippage would cancel a trade? I have set the slippage to 2 spreads and my broker is ICMARKETS.

You would copy it later, but try putting it to 5.0.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

You would copy it later, but try putting it to 5.0.

Okay, I just changed it to 5.0

Before migrating:


... and after migrating:


"Migration successful" and the VPS journal looks okay too.

Now I wait for the next trade in the signal...

Thank you very much for your help and your persistence so far!

 

The problem persists: This morning at 7:44 a trade has been executed on the signal, but no trade on my account.

After syncing yesterday evening the journal of the MQL5 VPS says (no filter):

2022.11.14 21:14:38.812    Terminal    stopped with 0

2022.11.14 21:14:38.812    Terminal    shutdown with 0
2022.11.14 21:14:48.711    Terminal    MetaTrader 5 x64 build 3500 started for MetaQuotes Software Corp.
2022.11.14 21:14:48.711    Terminal    Windows Server 2022 build 20348 on Xen, 32 x AMD EPYC 7542 32-Core, AVX, 101 / 119 Gb memory, 165 / 255 Gb disk, admin, GMT+1
2022.11.14 21:14:48.711    Terminal    C:\Hosting\instances\xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
2022.11.14 21:14:48.711    Terminal    launched with C:\Hosting\instances\xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx\start.ini
2022.11.14 21:14:50.117    Terminal    main frame loading time 594 ms
2022.11.14 21:14:50.313    Network    '508xxxxx': authorized on ICMarketsSC-Demo through Access Point 1
2022.11.14 21:14:50.329    Network    '508xxxxx': terminal synchronized with Raw Trading Ltd: 0 positions, 0 orders, 2269 symbols, 0 spreads
2022.11.14 21:14:50.329    Network    '508xxxxx': trading has been enabled - hedging mode
2022.11.14 21:14:50.349    Terminal    '508xxxxx': 0 charts, 0 EAs, 0 custom indicators, signal enabled, not connected to signal server
2022.11.14 21:14:50.380    Signal        '508xxxxx': 'K2' for 'UlrichG' subscription found, 2022.12.10 expiration, enabled
2022.11.14 21:14:50.380    Signal        '508xxxxx': money management: use 95% of deposit, equity limit: 0.00 EUR, deviation/slippage: 5.0 spreads, copy SL/TP: enabled
2022.11.14 21:14:50.380    Signal        '508xxxxx': connecting to signal server
2022.11.14 21:14:50.381    MQL5.community    activated for 'UlrichG', balance: xxx.80 (frozen: xxx.03)
2022.11.14 21:14:50.730    Network    '508xxxxx ': scanning network for access points
2022.11.14 21:14:51.528    Signal        '508xxxxx': signal provider has balance 29 956.14 USD, leverage 1:500; subscriber has balance 12 378.42 EUR, leverage 1:500
2022.11.14 21:14:51.533    Signal        '508xxxxx': percentage for volume conversion selected according to the ratio of balances and leverages, new value 40%
2022.11.14 21:14:51.533    Signal        '508xxxxx': synchronization finished successfully
2022.11.14 21:14:52.332    Signal        '508xxxxx': ping to signal server 199.46 ms, to trade server 230.46 ms
2022.11.14 21:14:53.193    Terminal    RAM: 4215 Mb reserved, 157 Mb committed; CPU: EA 0.00% in 0 threads, symbols 0.00% in 0 threads, workers 0.00% in 9 threads
2022.11.14 21:15:43.052    Network    '508xxxxx': ping to current access point Access Server - BDC.01 is 7.49 ms [next point Access Server - NJ is 9.12 ms]
2022.11.14 21:15:43.055    Network    '508xxxxx': scanning network finished
2022.11.14 22:14:53.091    Terminal    '508xxxxx': 0 charts, 0 EAs, 0 custom indicators, signal enabled, last known ping to Access Server - BDC.01 is 7.49 ms
2022.11.14 22:14:54.163    Terminal    RAM: 4206 Mb reserved, 162 Mb committed; CPU: EA 0.00% in 0 threads, symbols 0.00% in 0 threads, workers 0.00% in 8 threads
2022.11.14 22:15:45.652    Network    ' 508xxxxx ': ping to current access point Access Server - BDC.01 is 6.76 ms [next point Access Server - NJ is 9.02 ms]
[...]

The journal around the trading time (7:44-8:24) time looks like the following (no filter):

2022.11.15 07:15:02.756    Terminal    '508xxxxx': 0 charts, 0 EAs, 0 custom indicators, signal enabled, last known ping to Access Server - BDC.01 is 6.78 ms
2022.11.15 07:15:03.824    Terminal    RAM: 4221 Mb reserved, 163 Mb committed; CPU: EA 0.00% in 0 threads, symbols 0.00% in 0 threads, workers 0.00% in 8 threads
2022.11.15 07:15:55.679    Network    '508xxxxx': ping to current access point Access Server - BDC.01 is 6.77 ms [next point Access Server - NJ is 8.85 ms]
2022.11.15 08:15:03.978    Terminal    '508xxxx': 0 charts, 0 EAs, 0 custom indicators, signal enabled, last known ping to Access Server - BDC.01 is 6.77 ms
2022.11.15 08:15:05.043    Terminal    RAM: 4222 Mb reserved, 162 Mb committed; CPU: EA 0.00% in 0 threads, symbols 0.00% in 0 threads, workers 0.00% in 8 threads
2022.11.15 08:15:56.893    Network    '508xxxxx': ping to current access point Access Server - BDC.01 is 7.70 ms [next point Access Server - NJ is 9.20 ms]
2022.11.15 09:14:50.500    Network    '508xxxxx': scanning network for access points
2022.11.15 09:15:05.964    Terminal    RAM: 4222 Mb reserved, 162 Mb committed; CPU: EA 0.00% in 0 threads, symbols 0.00% in 0 threads, workers 0.00% in 8 threads
2022.11.15 09:15:43.383    Network    '508xxxxx': ping to current access point Access Server - BDC.01 is 7.70 ms [next point Access Server - NJ is 9.05 ms]
2022.11.15 09:15:43.386    Network    '508xxxxx': scanning network finished
2022.11.15 10:15:05.022    Terminal    '508xxxxx': 0 charts, 0 EAs, 0 custom indicators, signal enabled, last known ping to Access Server - BDC.01 is 7.70 ms

No error messages in between, just periodic network scanning etc. with "...signal enabled"

Do you have any Ideas what may be wrong?


 

I just checked 'your' signal and got this... that explains a lot.


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