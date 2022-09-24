Independent scale of indicator in chart main window

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[Deleted]  

Hi, I need to put an indicator in a chart MAIN window, but I don't want it to be related to the Price, I want an independent scale.

All I need is histogram, but not in a SEPARATE window, but in a MAIN window. Not linked to the price of the Price.



 
teset:

Hi, I need to put an indicator in a chart MAIN window, but I don't want it to be related to the Price, I want an independent scale.

All I need is histogram, but not in a SEPARATE window, but in a MAIN window. Not linked to the price of the Price.



This may help you

The colored volumes (English Version)
The colored volumes (English Version)
  • www.mql5.com
Colored volumes at the bottom of the chart
 
teset: All I need is histogram, but not in a SEPARATE window, but in a MAIN window. Not linked to the price of the Price.

Not linked to the price is what a separate window does. Why complicate it?

[Deleted]  
William Roeder #:

Not linked to the price is what a separate window does. Why complicate it?

I don't need a separate window.


It is possible in MT4:

1. set property #property indicator_chart_window  

2. put indicator on chart

3. change property to #property indicator_separate_window

4. recompile indicator

5. the indicator will remain in MAIN chart window, but with independent scale!


It should be possible to do this in automatic way.

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