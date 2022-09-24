Independent scale of indicator in chart main window
Hi, I need to put an indicator in a chart MAIN window, but I don't want it to be related to the Price, I want an independent scale.
All I need is histogram, but not in a SEPARATE window, but in a MAIN window. Not linked to the price of the Price.
This may help you
Not linked to the price is what a separate window does. Why complicate it?
Not linked to the price is what a separate window does. Why complicate it?
I don't need a separate window.
It is possible in MT4:
1. set property #property indicator_chart_window
2. put indicator on chart
3. change property to #property indicator_separate_window
4. recompile indicator
5. the indicator will remain in MAIN chart window, but with independent scale!
It should be possible to do this in automatic way.
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Hi, I need to put an indicator in a chart MAIN window, but I don't want it to be related to the Price, I want an independent scale.
All I need is histogram, but not in a SEPARATE window, but in a MAIN window. Not linked to the price of the Price.