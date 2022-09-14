Problems with MQL5 Storage

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Since yesterday I am trying to commit changes to the MQL5 Storage repository and I have not been able to, I receive the message "Commit failed". Can someone confirm if they have the same problem? Thanks.
Projects and MQL5 Storage - MetaEditor Help
Projects and MQL5 Storage - MetaEditor Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
MQL5 Storage is a personal online storage of MQL4/MQL5 source codes. It is integrated into MetaEditor: you can save and receive data from the...
 
Can someone confirm if they have the same problem?
 
Can you access TICK data ? (not real time, but history)
 
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio #:
Can someone confirm if they have the same problem?

No problem for me: I can update, download, upload and everything:

 
Sergey Golubev #:

No problem for me: I can update, download, upload and everything:

For some reason it's not working for me. Thank you very much.
 
I wrote to Service Desk and they replied "We are only dealing with requests related to financial operations on mql5.com".

If any of you have any ideas of what I could do to solve this problem I would appreciate it.



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Antonio Simon Del Vecchio #: I wrote to Service Desk and they replied "We are only dealing with requests related to financial operations on mql5.com". If any of you have any ideas of what I could do to solve this problem I would appreciate it.

Edit the file again (some little change) and make sure it is not corrupt. And then try again.

Make sure the file is not open anywhere else.

Also try restarting your PC as well.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Edit the file again (some little change) and make sure it is not corrupt. And then try again.

Make sure the file is not open anywhere else.

Also try restarting your PC as well.

Thank you Fernando. I already did that and nothing. I tried with other files and it's the same problem. I tried with another MT5 and neither. With MT4 it works.
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Antonio Simon Del Vecchio #: Thank you Fernando. I already did that and nothing. I tried with other files and it's the same problem. I tried with another MT5 and neither. With MT4 it works.

Make a backup of all your files, then instead of a commit, do an update from storage.

Then make a small change and commit. If it works, then make the full change and commit again.

 
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio #:
Thank you Fernando. I already did that and nothing. I tried with other files and it's the same problem. I tried with another MT5 and neither. With MT4 it works.

When I work with storage for Metatrader 5 (with new computer for example) so I am checking the following:

1. Windows version. I know that MT5 may not work on old Windows version, and it is 64-bit OS/Windows required for MT5/MetaEditor to work.
So, I restart MT5 and I see that I have Windows 10 64-bit.
And my MT5 is having 3391 build - Metatrader 5 is telling me that:

2. Filling Community tab in Metatrader.
I am checking it as well (Community tab is not affected on storage but I am checking everything in case of new computer or Windows updates or something crushed or anything).
Yes, the MT5 is telling that I sucessfully filled Community tab:

 

3. I open MetaEditor and check MetaEditor build:

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