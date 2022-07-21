Problems with storage (repository) Sync
- Installation is failed
- Errors, bugs, questions
- New MetaTrader 5 platform build 4260: General improvements
This link works for me https://storage.mql5.io/!/# (it is very slow but it works):
And it works in MetaEditor in very fast way.
Quoting "Alexander Martinez" from another discussion in case this helps: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/5155/page2
For anyone wanting to skip the long wait time: once you log in, bookmark the URL (ex: https://storage.mql5.io/!/#MQL4.<your_user_name_here>) and just use that; it's instantaneous.
hello
Thanks Everybody
Using the VPN, can i access to storage, and using the correct path, i saved time
after, understand that my problem was a errors in the name of the files, which were changed by i use a especial Character in the name
i had that filter it, using a third computer (or third Metatrader) and now, all is ok
thank you for your responses
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