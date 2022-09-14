Problems with MQL5 Storage - page 2

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4. Adding the tools to storage.
I found two indicators which are not added to the storage:

and I am adding those two indicators to the storage:



And finally I check MetaEditor jourmal - yes, everything is fine (the file was added).:


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So, I am always doing/checking it when I use new computer, or when the Windows was updated for example.

 

Thank you Sergey and Fernando for your contributions, however I think the problem is due to another situation. Everything worked perfectly and then it stopped working. I uninstalled and reinstalled MT5 and now the message is "Activation of MQL5 storage failed [401]". I think the next step will be to format my computer.

[Deleted]  
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio #:Thank you Sergey and Fernando for your contributions, however I think the problem is due to another situation. Everything worked perfectly and then it stopped working. I uninstalled and reinstalled MT5 and now the message is "Activation of MQL5 storage failed [401]". I think the next step will be to format my computer.

No, don't do that! The problem seems to be network related!

The HyperText Transfer Protocol (HTTP) 401 Unauthorized response status code indicates that the client request has not been completed because it lacks valid authentication credentials for the requested resource.

I suggest you first troubleshoot any network issues you may be having, such as your ISP, your router, DNS caching, firewall settings, etc.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

No, don't do that! The problem seems to be network related!

The HyperText Transfer Protocol (HTTP) 401 Unauthorized response status code indicates that the client request has not been completed because it lacks valid authentication credentials for the requested resource.

I suggest you first troubleshoot any network issues you may be having, such as your ISP, your router, DNS caching, firewall settings, etc.

Thank you! I'm going to check the network. The strange thing is that on MT4 it does work. But I'm still going to check the network because the truth is I've had network problems too. Thank you Fernando.

 

The problem was resolved after making a password change in my MQL5.com session, following the recommendations in the following link

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/346831

Error In MQL5 Storage / Cloud Protector / MT5 Editor Solution
Error In MQL5 Storage / Cloud Protector / MT5 Editor Solution
  • 2020.07.16
  • www.mql5.com
if you get these errors when trying to : get into the mql storage enable it or compile a file using the cloud protector in MetaTrader5 Editor v2530...
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