Expert Adviser not found ! I need help please - page 2
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Please show location of the main "ilan_1_6_dynamic_ht.mq5" file just as I have done in my example, not the location of include files.
I found this EA in CodeBase here:
Ilan 1.6 Dynamic HT - expert for MetaTrader 5
and I understand that this EA is difficult for installation.
Why?
1. EA is using 6 include files (we can find those 6 files in CodeBase link to download).
2. It may be some bugs during compilation of this EA: two include files may be having a bug, and there is one post about how to fix it (in MetaEditor):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Experts: Ilan 1.6 Dynamic HT
Jasbir Singh, 2020.07.10 13:18
Try placing "void" front of it.
void CEnvironment::Refresh(void)
3. Besides, EA is using HedgeTerminalAPI library, and the author wrote in comment:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Experts: Ilan 1.6 Dynamic HT
Vasiliy Sokolov, 2015.04.06 10:26Hi Keldish! For executing HedgeTerminalAPI library on demo or real account you must purchase license.
.. and this library is unavailable now in the Market.
Yes, I can compile this EA in MetaEditor (after fixing some bugs in include files), and I see this EA in Metatrader -
..but I can not attach this EA to the chart (because there is no any HedgeTerminalAPI library).
------------------
As a conclusion:
Sergey Golubev #:
... (there are some free Ilan EAs in CodeBase - for MT4 and for MT5, for example - here).
..
Example: Ilan EA for MT4 (with settings, with links to some other versions to download, and so on): post #6
I found this EA in CodeBase here:
Ilan 1.6 Dynamic HT - expert for MetaTrader 5
and I understand that this EA is difficult for installation.
Why?
1. EA is using 6 include files (we can find those 6 files in CodeBase link to download).
2. It may be some bugs during compilation of this EA: two include files may be having a bug, and there is one post about how to fix it (in MetaEditor):
3. Besides, EA is using HedgeTerminalAPI library, and the author wrote in comment:
.. and this library is unavailable now in the Market.
Yes, I can compile this EA in MetaEditor (after fixing some bugs in include files), and I see this EA in Metatrader -
..but I can not attach this EA to the chart (because there is no any HedgeTerminalAPI library).
------------------
As a conclusion:
Thank you so much .... now i understand why it does not work.. Thanks A lot
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