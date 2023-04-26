Expert Adviser not found ! I need help please - page 2

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DownTheRabbitHole #: You fixed a problem I had haha thank you

You are welcome!

 
Fernando Carreiro #:
Please show location of the main "ilan_1_6_dynamic_ht.mq5" file just as I have done in my example, not the location of include files.
Here is the location of the ea 
Files:
ilan.jpg  96 kb
 

I found this EA in CodeBase here:

Ilan 1.6 Dynamic HT - expert for MetaTrader 5

and I understand that this EA is difficult for installation.
Why?

1. EA is using 6 include files (we can find those 6 files in CodeBase link to download).
2. It may be some bugs during compilation of this EA: two include files may be having a bug, and there is one post about how to fix it (in MetaEditor):

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Experts: Ilan 1.6 Dynamic HT

Jasbir Singh, 2020.07.10 13:18

Try placing "void" front of it.

void CEnvironment::Refresh(void)

3. Besides, EA is using HedgeTerminalAPI library, and the author wrote in comment:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Experts: Ilan 1.6 Dynamic HT

Vasiliy Sokolov, 2015.04.06 10:26

Hi Keldish! For executing HedgeTerminalAPI library on demo or real account you must purchase license. 

.. and this library is unavailable now in the Market.

Yes, I can compile this EA in MetaEditor (after fixing some bugs in include files), and I see this EA in Metatrader -

Ilan EA

..but I can not attach this EA to the chart (because there is no any HedgeTerminalAPI library).

------------------

As a conclusion:

  • As I understand - it is some kind of "semi-commercial" EA, so we can use any other Ilan EA in we want so (there are some free Ilan EAs in CodeBase - for MT4 and for MT5, for example - here).
  • If you like this particular EA so write to the author for support.


Ilan 1.6 Dynamic HT
Ilan 1.6 Dynamic HT
  • www.mql5.com
The popular Ilan 1.6 Dynamic belongs to the category of "averagers". Ilan uses advanced money management formulas and allows taking even losing positions to profit. Now Ilan 1.6 Dynamic is available as a source code for MetaTrader 5.
 

Sergey Golubev #:

... (there are some free Ilan EAs in CodeBase - for MT4 and for MT5, for example - here).

..

Example:  Ilan EA for MT4 (with settings, with links to some other versions to download, and so on): post

Ilan 1.6
Ilan 1.6
  • 2009.09.24
  • www.mql5.com
Hi friends, I have been using this EA for long. It has made me some money. It trades multi-pairs and trades multiple times per day...
 
Sergey Golubev #:

I found this EA in CodeBase here:

Ilan 1.6 Dynamic HT - expert for MetaTrader 5

and I understand that this EA is difficult for installation.
Why?

1. EA is using 6 include files (we can find those 6 files in CodeBase link to download).
2. It may be some bugs during compilation of this EA: two include files may be having a bug, and there is one post about how to fix it (in MetaEditor):

3. Besides, EA is using HedgeTerminalAPI library, and the author wrote in comment:


.. and this library is unavailable now in the Market.

Yes, I can compile this EA in MetaEditor (after fixing some bugs in include files), and I see this EA in Metatrader -

..but I can not attach this EA to the chart (because there is no any HedgeTerminalAPI library).

------------------

As a conclusion:

  • As I understand - it is some kind of "semi-commercial" EA, so we can use any other Ilan EA in we want so (there are some free Ilan EAs in CodeBase - for MT4 and for MT5, for example - here).
  • If you like this particular EA so write to the author for support.


Thank you so much .... now i understand why it does not work.. Thanks A lot

 

Ilan 1.6 Dynamic HT - expert for MetaTrader 5 (read post #13 about how to install)

Ilan iMA - expert for MetaTrader 5

Ilan Expert Advisor for Metatrader 4

Angry Bird (Scalping) - expert for MetaTrader 5

Angry Bird (Scalping) - expert for MetaTrader 4 (read post #6 about how to install and more)

Tengri - expert for MetaTrader 5

Ilan 1.6 Dynamic HT
Ilan 1.6 Dynamic HT
  • www.mql5.com
The popular Ilan 1.6 Dynamic belongs to the category of "averagers". Ilan uses advanced money management formulas and allows taking even losing positions to profit. Now Ilan 1.6 Dynamic is available as a source code for MetaTrader 5.
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