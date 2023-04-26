Expert Adviser not found ! I need help please

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Hello Guys ,, i ve tried to compile mq5 file and there was No compilation errors or warnings . The ea exist with the mq5 file in the same directory : Advisers ,, but when i try to test it , it does not start, i ve checked in the Journal and it said : EA NOT FOUND ! 

Need Help with this issue please .

 
Compile it again.
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Alpha Golf:Hello Guys ,, i ve tried to compile mq5 file and there was No compilation errors or warnings . The ea exist with the mq5 file in the same directory : Advisers ,, but when i try to test it , it does not start, i ve checked in the Journal and it said : EA NOT FOUND ! Need Help with this issue please .

The correct directory is "MQL5\Experts", not "Advisors".

 
William Roeder #:
Compile it again.
I did , but still the same problem
 
Fernando Carreiro #:

The correct directory is "MQL5\Experts", not "Advisors".

i've changed the files to the directory  "MQL5\Experts" and i recompiled it , and still the same problem 
 
Just to know ;; Im talking here about Ilan 1.6 dynamic for mt5 ,, i've attached the compilation image and the journal
Files:
compil.jpg  85 kb
journal.jpg  40 kb
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Alpha Golf #: Just to know ;; Im talking here about Ilan 1.6 dynamic for mt5 ,, i've attached the compilation image and the journal

Are you talking about the CodeBase publication below? If so, show the complete compilation log (as my example below), so that we may see where it is compiling to. Also, for me it compiles with errors.

Code Base

Ilan 1.6 Dynamic HT

Vasiliy Sokolov, 2015.03.26 12:43

The popular Ilan 1.6 Dynamic belongs to the category of "averagers". Ilan uses advanced money management formulas and allows taking even losing positions to profit. Now Ilan 1.6 Dynamic is available as a source code for MetaTrader 5. 
'ilan_1_6_dynamic_ht.mq5'       ilan_1_6_dynamic_ht.mq5 1       1
'Prototypes.mqh'        Prototypes.mqh  1       1
'Trade.mqh'     Trade.mqh       1       1
'Object.mqh'    Object.mqh      1       1
'StdLibErr.mqh' StdLibErr.mqh   1       1
'OrderInfo.mqh' OrderInfo.mqh   1       1
'HistoryOrderInfo.mqh'  HistoryOrderInfo.mqh    1       1
'PositionInfo.mqh'      PositionInfo.mqh        1       1
'DealInfo.mqh'  DealInfo.mqh    1       1
'TradeState.mqh'        TradeState.mqh  1       1
'Environment.mqh'       Environment.mqh 1       1
'Indicators.mqh'        Indicators.mqh  1       1
'TesterTable.mqh'       TesterTable.mqh 1       1
'DrawHedgePosition.mqh' DrawHedgePosition.mqh   1       1
'Refresh' - unexpected token, probably type is missing? Environment.mqh 119     15
'Refresh' - function already defined and has different type     Environment.mqh 119     15
   see declaration of 'CEnvironment::Refresh'   Environment.mqh 54      22
'Enable' - unexpected token, probably type is missing?  DrawHedgePosition.mqh   54      21
'Enable' - function already defined and has different type      DrawHedgePosition.mqh   54      21
   see declaration of 'CDrawHedgePosition::Enable'      DrawHedgePosition.mqh   30      9
4 errors, 0 warnings            5       1
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Also, show a screenshot, where you hover your mouse over the main file so we can see where it is stored (see my example below) ...


 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Are you talking about the CodeBase publication below? If so, show the complete compilation log (as my example below), so that we may see where it is compiling to. Also, for me it compiles with errors.

Yes I am talking about this CodeBase Source code,, i had the same errors you showd on the screenshots but i managed to fix them .. here is my  compiling logs

Files:
log.jpg  157 kb
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Alpha Golf #: Yes I am talking about this CodeBase Source code,, i had the same errors you showd on the screenshots but i managed to fix them .. here is my  compiling logs
Please show location of the main "ilan_1_6_dynamic_ht.mq5" file just as I have done in my example, not the location of include files.
 
Fernando Carreiro #:

The correct directory is "MQL5\Experts", not "Advisors".

You fixed a problem I had haha thank you

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