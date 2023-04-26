Expert Adviser not found ! I need help please
The correct directory is "MQL5\Experts", not "Advisors".
Are you talking about the CodeBase publication below? If so, show the complete compilation log (as my example below), so that we may see where it is compiling to. Also, for me it compiles with errors.
Vasiliy Sokolov, 2015.03.26 12:43The popular Ilan 1.6 Dynamic belongs to the category of "averagers". Ilan uses advanced money management formulas and allows taking even losing positions to profit. Now Ilan 1.6 Dynamic is available as a source code for MetaTrader 5.'ilan_1_6_dynamic_ht.mq5' ilan_1_6_dynamic_ht.mq5 1 1 'Prototypes.mqh' Prototypes.mqh 1 1 'Trade.mqh' Trade.mqh 1 1 'Object.mqh' Object.mqh 1 1 'StdLibErr.mqh' StdLibErr.mqh 1 1 'OrderInfo.mqh' OrderInfo.mqh 1 1 'HistoryOrderInfo.mqh' HistoryOrderInfo.mqh 1 1 'PositionInfo.mqh' PositionInfo.mqh 1 1 'DealInfo.mqh' DealInfo.mqh 1 1 'TradeState.mqh' TradeState.mqh 1 1 'Environment.mqh' Environment.mqh 1 1 'Indicators.mqh' Indicators.mqh 1 1 'TesterTable.mqh' TesterTable.mqh 1 1 'DrawHedgePosition.mqh' DrawHedgePosition.mqh 1 1 'Refresh' - unexpected token, probably type is missing? Environment.mqh 119 15 'Refresh' - function already defined and has different type Environment.mqh 119 15 see declaration of 'CEnvironment::Refresh' Environment.mqh 54 22 'Enable' - unexpected token, probably type is missing? DrawHedgePosition.mqh 54 21 'Enable' - function already defined and has different type DrawHedgePosition.mqh 54 21 see declaration of 'CDrawHedgePosition::Enable' DrawHedgePosition.mqh 30 9 4 errors, 0 warnings 5 1
Also, show a screenshot, where you hover your mouse over the main file so we can see where it is stored (see my example below) ...
Are you talking about the CodeBase publication below? If so, show the complete compilation log (as my example below), so that we may see where it is compiling to. Also, for me it compiles with errors.
Yes I am talking about this CodeBase Source code,, i had the same errors you showd on the screenshots but i managed to fix them .. here is my compiling logs
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Hello Guys ,, i ve tried to compile mq5 file and there was No compilation errors or warnings . The ea exist with the mq5 file in the same directory : Advisers ,, but when i try to test it , it does not start, i ve checked in the Journal and it said : EA NOT FOUND !
Need Help with this issue please .