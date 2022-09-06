a question about mt4
-
Why did you post your MT4 question in the MT5 General section instead of the MQL4 section, (bottom of the Root page)?
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum? (2017)
Next time, post in the correct place. The moderators will likely move this thread there soon.
- Djee75: I wanted to know if there was a faster way to open the charts and check my positions.
The charts are already open, just control+tab through them.
Given that you can have multiple charts on the same symbol, be it with different time-frames or the same one, it does not make sense that clicking on the trade would open one of those charts.
It is up to your discipline as a trader to organise your terminal windows and charts to facilitate your trading. However, you can always create your own trading user interface via a MQL program, to enhance or simplify your trading habits.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hello, i've got a technical question about mt4 on pc.
I have a lot of opened positions, but the thing is, when i want to check them out, nothing happens when i click directly on them. I'm obligated to either check them on the terminal, which is really time consuming, or check the bar list with all the pairs. I wanted to know if there was a faster way to open the charts and check my positions.