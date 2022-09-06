a question about mt4

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Hello, i've got a technical question about mt4 on pc.

I have a lot of opened positions, but the thing is, when i want to check them out, nothing happens when i click directly on them. I'm obligated to either check them on the terminal, which is really time consuming, or check the bar list with all the pairs. I wanted to know if there was a faster way to open the charts and check my positions. 



 

  1. Why did you post your MT4 question in the MT5 General section instead of the MQL4 section, (bottom of the Root page)?
              General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum? (2017)
    Next time, post in the correct place. The moderators will likely move this thread there soon.

  2. Djee75: I wanted to know if there was a faster way to open the charts and check my positions. 

    The charts are already open, just control+tab through them.

[Deleted]  
Djee75: Hello, i've got a technical question about mt4 on pc. I have a lot of opened positions, but the thing is, when i want to check them out, nothing happens when i click directly on them. I'm obligated to either check them on the terminal, which is really time consuming, or check the bar list with all the pairs. I wanted to know if there was a faster way to open the charts and check my positions. 

Given that you can have multiple charts on the same symbol, be it with different time-frames or the same one, it does not make sense that clicking on the trade would open one of those charts.

It is up to your discipline as a trader to organise your terminal windows and charts to facilitate your trading. However, you can always create your own trading user interface via a MQL program, to enhance or simplify your trading habits.

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