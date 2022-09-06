Bugs MT5 backtests price per point
"1 minute OHLC" mode in MT5 strategy tester? And you got different backtesting results by testing same EA with same broker on same account with same settings? Yes, it is possible. Because it depends on data of your brokerand how your EA was coded (two Metatraders, you tested non-forex symbol, and so on).
Besides, I am not recommending to use "1 minute OHLC" mode for any conclusion about profitability of the EA for example.
Because most exact method/mode is "Every tick based on real ticks" mode which is applying actual historical data.
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About "1 minute OHLC" mode in MT5 strategy tester (from this article):
In the "1 minute OHLC" mode, the tick sequence is constructed only by the OHLC prices of the minute bars, the number of the generated control points is significantly reduced - hence, so is the testing time. The launch of the OnTick () function is performed on all control points, which are constructed by the prices of OHLC minute bars.
The refusal to generate additional intermediate ticks between the Open, High, Low, and Close prices, leads to an appearance of rigid determinism in the development of prices, from the moment that the Open price is determined. This makes it possible to create a "Testing Grail", which shows a nice upward graph of the testing balance.
An example of such Grail is presented in the Code Base - Grr-al.
and more in the article.
- www.mql5.com
We can't see the settings of the Tester.
Beside that that it seems that the account currency is once USD and once EUR or CHF or ..._ This leads to different point values.
...
Because most exact method/mode is "Every tick based on real ticks" mode which is applying actual historical data.
Yes, most good mode is "Every tick based on real ticks" mode (because the testing is applying to the actual historical data which is exact same data and same data quality which will be used or already used during the trading):
Testing trading strategies on real ticks and the explanation is on this post
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Hi guys,
This morning I was trying to backest an EA on my VPS, however, the results are very different from the ones I'm having on my computer with the same settings, on the same broker and same account. It seems there is an error in the calculation of the price per point on MT5 on my VPS. The results from the VPS don't make any sense while checking the price per point, the error comes from here, but not sure how I can fix it (it's not coming from the broker's side as it works from my computer).
This happens only with stocks, it works well with fx pairs.
Is anyone having the same issue or any idea on how fix it?
Here are the results from my computer (both are running with the exact same settings, same account, same broker, etc...):
Here's the results from the VPS: