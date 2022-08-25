failed subscription

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Cheers

If any of you can help me resolve a signal receiving issue, I am subscribed to a Meta Trader Standard VPS and signal, and it throws me the following messages.

Encourage their collaboration.

Cheers

1 2 3 4 VPS

 
Joel Lorenzo:

Cheers

If any of you can help me resolve a signal receiving issue, I am subscribed to a Meta Trader Standard VPS and signal, and it throws me the following messages.

Encourage their collaboration.

Cheers

What is Meta Trader Standard VPS ?
Is it MQL5 VPS, right?
Metatrader 5?
If yes so read the instruction about how to subscribe to the signal with MQL5 VPS (in case you missed something - for example, you did not fill COmmunity tab in Metatrader - I know it according to your screenshot)

How to Subscribe to MT5 Signal - new instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)

 
Joel Lorenzo:

Cheers

If any of you can help me resolve a signal receiving issue, I am subscribed to a Meta Trader Standard VPS and signal, and it throws me the following messages.

Encourage their collaboration.

Cheers

Make sure you are logged into your MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab with your jolora33-gmail login and NOT your email or any other and also check that your MQL5 account password is not longer than 10 characters.

 
Eleni Anna Branou # :

Asegúrese de haber iniciado sesión en su MT5 >> Herramientas >> Opciones >> pestaña Comunidad con su inicio de sesión de jolora33-gmail y NO su correo electrónico ni ningún otro y también verifique que la contraseña de su cuenta MQL5 no tenga más de 10 caracteres.

Muchas gracias 
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