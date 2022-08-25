failed subscription
Cheers
If any of you can help me resolve a signal receiving issue, I am subscribed to a Meta Trader Standard VPS and signal, and it throws me the following messages.
Encourage their collaboration.
Cheers
What is Meta Trader Standard VPS ?
Is it MQL5 VPS, right?
Metatrader 5?
If yes so read the instruction about how to subscribe to the signal with MQL5 VPS (in case you missed something - for example, you did not fill COmmunity tab in Metatrader - I know it according to your screenshot)
How to Subscribe to MT5 Signal - new instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
Cheers
If any of you can help me resolve a signal receiving issue, I am subscribed to a Meta Trader Standard VPS and signal, and it throws me the following messages.
Encourage their collaboration.
Cheers
Make sure you are logged into your MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab with your jolora33-gmail login and NOT your email or any other and also check that your MQL5 account password is not longer than 10 characters.
Asegúrese de haber iniciado sesión en su MT5 >> Herramientas >> Opciones >> pestaña Comunidad con su inicio de sesión de jolora33-gmail y NO su correo electrónico ni ningún otro y también verifique que la contraseña de su cuenta MQL5 no tenga más de 10 caracteres.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Cheers
If any of you can help me resolve a signal receiving issue, I am subscribed to a Meta Trader Standard VPS and signal, and it throws me the following messages.
Encourage their collaboration.
Cheers