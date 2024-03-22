Signal copies extra trades
- copy signals
- Signal not opening and closing trades
- Discussion of article "How to Subscribe to Trading Signals"
You should look at Metatrader logs/journal (or MQL5 VPS logs/journal) about what was written there.
Because if the provider opens some trade so it should be written in your journal.
Besides, if your Metatrader openes some extra trade so it should be written about it and about "why" too.
Example:
- Your trade was closed for stop loss or for take profit, and trade for provider was not yet closed. So, the signal system sees that provider is having the trade but you do not have (already closed) and opens this trade once again.
What to do? Do not copy stop loss or take profit levels (it is in the subscription settings of your Metatrader).
- You may use manual trading on your trading account which was subscribed to the signal.
- The other reason is the following: you are using MQL5 VPS and your home Metatrader in the same time (and trades are copied twice on your trading account because of that).
- Other reasons.
So, you should look at the journals to see the reasons.
I guess these are examples. Today I have a number of these trades.
I guess these are examples. Today I have a number of these trades.
You or the signal provider change the leverage, or you or signal provider deposit/withdraw the funds from trading account. And this action was made during the open trades. The signal system discovered that lot size for open trade should be changed and corrected already opened positions:
So, some part of the order was closed (partial close), and the system fixed lot size:
I think - the changing the leverage or balance operations (deposit/withdrawal) during open positions - it is not good.
The provider said he did not deposit or withdraw money in the past few weeks and so he doesn't know what to do to fix this and suggest I contact the sevice desk.
Service desk has nothing to do with it.
If the Signal system was trying to correct/fix some lot size for your trades so it means that someone (you or provider) deposited/withdrawal from trading account, or made a balance operations during the open trades (you or provider), or the leverage was changed (for you or for provider).
Or you are making some other trades on the account with subscription (or you close some trade or any).
Anyway, it should be written in the service desk about it (about anything).
Because you see - you had the position of 0.20 lot, and the signal system recalculated your lot size and it should be 0.18 at that moment, and the part of position of 0.02 lot size was closed.
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You can check this example about how the lot size is calculated for subscribers (just gerenal information): post #3
The provider said he did not deposit or withdraw money in the past few weeks and so he doesn't know what to do to fix this and suggest I contact the sevice desk.
When the copying ratio of your signal subscription changes/decreases, the lot size is re-calculated and adjusted for all your open trades.
The copying ratio can be lowered due to more losses at your side, due to slippage.
This is all normal, but you should look for a better broker/server setup in order to copy this signal, if you continue to have losses when the signal has profits.
Check the slippage tab of the signal for best setups, green and upper yellow values are best.
When theres a loss trade closed and balance reduced, there are open trades in loss too. In this case when ratio gets recalculated and it shall close all the negative trades and open with newly calculated ratio. This will create more losses, it happened for me and I lost 400$.
Remember we are not reducing or adding balance here, when theres a big loss trade closed with SL and balance reduced. Why is it recalculating and closing the trades, this should not be the case ideally.
In my opinion ratio should be recalculated when all the trades are closed, because theres chance to add the funds to minimize the risk when DD is increasing to save the funds. When there are open trades, calculating the ratio might always screw up the account.
Duplicate trades opened again.
SIgnal provider trade:
I think its accurately working when ratio is 100%, I added some balance when there are no trades open. Ratio went to 110% from 100. Now signal provider opens trade with 0.01lot, I got 2trades open with same lot. At some point duplicate trade gets closed automatically.
I don't use this account for trading, this was working fine without any issues until ratio is 100%. I think its creating issues when ratio decreases or increases, please try to reproduce the issue. I have been reporting similar cases multiple times now.
Duplicate trades & ratio calculation when trades are open are the common issues I faced so far, please have a look at it. Attached the log for more details.
Adding balance or withdraw balance should not impact the open trades!! This causes lot of losses all the time, ratio calculation should be customised for subscriber to select based on funds. It should be its own risk to manage funds based on the ratio selected.
Duplicate trades opened again.
SIgnal provider trade:...
I did not find any dublicate trades in MQL5 VPS logs (is it MQL5 VPS log which you uploaded, right?).
I can only repeat my conclusion (in theoretical point of view):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Facing inconsistencies with signal providers in MQL5
Sergey Golubev, 2024.03.20 12:54
I did not look at this log fileat very deep way ... but from what I see -
- you are trading by yourself on same trading account with subscrioption (it is strongly prohibited to trade on the account with the signal subscriotion; I mean: if trading account is used for signal subscription so - no any additional trades should be made;
or
- your home/local/computer Metatrader is open and using to copy signals together with MQL5 VPS; because this MQL5 VPS is "Metatrader in cloud", and your home Metatrader is the second Metatrader ... if those 2 Metatrader instances are used to copy signals so you will have dublicated trades;
or
- you are copying stop loss and take profit (in the subscription settings), and in this way - signal provider closed trade by take profit but the trade is still open for you ... (do not copy stop loss and take profit level for this signal);
or
- as I see from the log - the signal provider opens several (more than one) same position in almost same time, and some positions were closed within 1 or 3 minutes; so - the subscribers do not need to copy stop loss and take profit on this kind of "scalping" signals.
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