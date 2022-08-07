I have problem with volume of trade, help me !!!
- Discussion of article "How to Subscribe to Trading Signals"
- Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service
- How can I solve "invalid volume" problem on my expert advisor?
Why is my trading volume not the same as the expert's? My trading volume is always 0.1 lot. Can anyone show me how to adjust my volume to always look like an expert when entering orders? Thank you.
Nobody can help you as we should know:
- the code or
- do you trade manually?
- What do you mean with "same as the expert's" - which experts?
- Is the balance of your account high enough?
- Signal?
- Mt4 or Mt5?
Nobody can help you as we should know:
- the code or
- do you trade manually?
- What do you mean with "same as the expert's" - which experts?
- Is the balance of your account high enough?
- Mt4 or Mt5?
I'm copy trade on MT5, with Step Index symbol, Deriv broker. When he enters the order with 0.1 lot, me too. But when he take 0.2 or 0.3, I still take 0.1
Thank you for your interest.
I'm copy trade on MT5, with Step Index symbol, Deriv broker. When he enters the order with 0.1 lot, me too. But when he take 0.2 or 0.3, I still take 0.1
A little search here () gave beside others this:
https://www.mql5.com/de/articles/618#example
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/284757#comment_9072923 // Signal not copying full lots
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page93#comment_4052813 // e.g. calc lot of a signal
and this might help too (Ctrl-O):
- 2018.10.19
- www.mql5.com
Thank you for your interest.
I'm copy trade on MT5, with Step Index symbol, Deriv broker. When he enters the order with 0.1 lot, me too. But when he take 0.2 or 0.3, I still take 0.1
The signal subscription lot size is copied automatically and proportionally to your account's balance, leverage and currency.
If your account is much smaller than the signal provider's is no surprise that you are copying with a smaller copying ratio and lot size.
Check your terminal's or MQL5 VPS's journal for details on the copying ratio of your subscription.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use