I have problem with volume of trade, help me !!!

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Why is my trading volume not the same as the expert's? My trading volume is always 0.1 lot. Can anyone show me how to adjust my volume to always look like an expert when entering orders? Thank you.
 
Manh Nguyen Dinh:
Why is my trading volume not the same as the expert's? My trading volume is always 0.1 lot. Can anyone show me how to adjust my volume to always look like an expert when entering orders? Thank you.

Nobody can help you as we should know:

  1. the code or
  2. do you trade manually?
  3. What do you mean with "same as the expert's" - which experts?
  4. Is the balance of your account high enough?
  5. Signal?
  6. Mt4 or Mt5?
Sorry but my crystal ball has several cracks. :(
 
Carl Schreiber #:

Nobody can help you as we should know:

  1. the code or
  2. do you trade manually?
  3. What do you mean with "same as the expert's" - which experts?
  4. Is the balance of your account high enough?
  5. Mt4 or Mt5?
Sorry but my crystal ball has several cracks. :(
Thank you for your interest.
I'm copy trade on MT5, with Step Index symbol, Deriv broker. When he enters the order with 0.1 lot, me too. But when he take 0.2 or 0.3, I still take 0.1
 
Manh Nguyen Dinh #:
Thank you for your interest.
I'm copy trade on MT5, with Step Index symbol, Deriv broker. When he enters the order with 0.1 lot, me too. But when he take 0.2 or 0.3, I still take 0.1

A little search here () gave beside others this:

https://www.mql5.com/de/articles/618#example
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/284757#comment_9072923 // Signal not copying full lots
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page93#comment_4052813 // e.g. calc lot of a signal


and this might help too (Ctrl-O):


Signal not copying full lots
Signal not copying full lots
  • 2018.10.19
  • www.mql5.com
Hi, I subscribe to signal and my account balance is greater than the signal provider's, yet my acount did not copy the full lot last night...
 
Manh Nguyen Dinh #:
Thank you for your interest.
I'm copy trade on MT5, with Step Index symbol, Deriv broker. When he enters the order with 0.1 lot, me too. But when he take 0.2 or 0.3, I still take 0.1

The signal subscription lot size is copied automatically and proportionally to your account's balance, leverage and currency.

If your account is much smaller than the signal provider's is no surprise that you are copying with a smaller copying ratio and lot size.

Check your terminal's or MQL5 VPS's journal for details on the copying ratio of your subscription.



 
Yeah, I got it. Thank you so much !
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