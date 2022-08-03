No undeleted object detection in MQL5, but MQL4 has
- www.mql5.com
Oddly enough this is all I see when the tester terminates and no reference to undelete objects.
HH 0 18:30:12.084 127.0.0.1 login (build 3360)
JL 0 18:30:12.091 Tester account info found with currency USD
MF 0 18:30:12.095 Tester expert file added: Experts\Trendy\Trendy.ex5. 194257 bytes loaded
DQ 0 18:30:12.110 Tester initial deposit 10000.00 USD, leverage 1:500
KJ 0 18:30:12.110 Tester successfully initialized
LP 0 18:30:12.110 Network 185 Kb of total initialization data received
FK 0 18:30:12.110 Tester Intel Core i7-9750H @ 2.60GHz, 32495 MB
GR 0 18:30:12.111 Symbols XAUUSD: symbol to be synchronized
NH 0 18:30:12.111 Symbols XAUUSD: symbol synchronized already, 18 bytes received
QM 0 18:30:12.113 History XAUUSD: load 27 bytes of history data to synchronize in 0:00:00.000
HR 0 18:30:12.113 History XAUUSD: history synchronized from 2021.01.04 to 2022.07.15
EH 0 18:30:12.195 History XAUUSD,M1: history cache allocated for 554043 bars and contains 352314 bars from 2021.01.04 01:02 to 2021.12.31 20:59
CK 0 18:30:12.195 History XAUUSD,M1: history begins from 2021.01.04 01:02
QG 0 18:30:12.197 Tester XAUUSD,M1 (ICMarketsSC-Demo): every tick generating
NP 0 18:30:12.197 Tester XAUUSD,M1: testing of Experts\Trendy\Trendy.ex5 from 2022.01.01 00:00 to 2022.07.16 00:00 started with inputs:
RO 0 18:30:12.266 History XAUUSD,M5: history cache allocated for 111022 bars and contains 70676 bars from 2021.01.04 01:00 to 2021.12.31 20:55
RO 0 18:30:12.266 History XAUUSD,M5: history begins from 2021.01.04 01:00
HE 0 18:30:12.267 Tester program file added: \Indicators\donchian_channels.ex5. 11723 bytes loaded
RI 0 18:30:12.997 Trade 2022.01.03 02:14:32 market buy 0.01 XAUUSD (1827.48 / 1827.57 / 1827.48)
JS 0 18:30:12.997 Trades 2022.01.03 02:14:32 deal #2 buy 0.01 XAUUSD at 1827.57 done (based on order #2)
GN 0 18:30:12.997 Trade 2022.01.03 02:14:32 deal performed [#2 buy 0.01 XAUUSD at 1827.57]
IH 0 18:30:12.997 Trade 2022.01.03 02:14:32 order performed buy 0.01 at 1827.57 [#2 buy 0.01 XAUUSD at 1827.57]
DJ 0 18:30:13.208 Trade 2022.01.03 20:36:38 market sell 0.01 XAUUSD (1801.12 / 1801.15 / 1801.12)
CH 0 18:30:13.208 Trades 2022.01.03 20:36:38 deal #3 sell 0.01 XAUUSD at 1801.12 done (based on order #3)
CJ 0 18:30:13.208 Trade 2022.01.03 20:36:38 deal performed [#3 sell 0.01 XAUUSD at 1801.12]
LS 0 18:30:13.208 Trade 2022.01.03 20:36:38 order performed sell 0.01 at 1801.12 [#3 sell 0.01 XAUUSD at 1801.12]
JO 0 18:31:00.658 Trade 2022.07.15 23:56:59 position closed due end of test at 1707.64 [#3 sell 0.01 XAUUSD 1801.12]
FL 0 18:31:00.658 Trades 2022.07.15 23:56:59 deal #4 buy 0.01 XAUUSD at 1707.64 done (based on order #4)
IJ 0 18:31:00.658 Trade 2022.07.15 23:56:59 deal performed [#4 buy 0.01 XAUUSD at 1707.64]
DE 0 18:31:00.658 Trade 2022.07.15 23:56:59 order performed buy 0.01 at 1707.64 [#4 buy 0.01 XAUUSD at 1707.64]
IK 0 18:31:00.658 Trade 2022.07.15 23:56:59 position closed due end of test at 1707.32 [#2 buy 0.01 XAUUSD 1827.57]
DJ 0 18:31:00.659 Trades 2022.07.15 23:56:59 deal #5 sell 0.01 XAUUSD at 1707.32 done (based on order #5)
FO 0 18:31:00.659 Trade 2022.07.15 23:56:59 deal performed [#5 sell 0.01 XAUUSD at 1707.32]
HN 0 18:31:00.659 Trade 2022.07.15 23:56:59 order performed sell 0.01 at 1707.32 [#5 sell 0.01 XAUUSD at 1707.32]
OO 0 18:31:00.659 Tester final balance 9971.69 USD
KS 0 18:31:00.664 Tester XAUUSD,M1: 12628679 ticks, 190471 bars generated. Environment synchronized in 0:00:00.027. Test passed in 0:00:48.552 (including ticks preprocessing 0:00:00.531).
PD 0 18:31:00.664 Tester XAUUSD,M1: total time from login to stop testing 0:00:48.579 (including 0:00:00.027 for history data synchronization)
NS 0 18:31:00.664 Tester 533 Mb memory used including 38 Mb of history data, 256 Mb of tick data
OE 0 18:31:00.664 Tester log file "C:\Users\hendr\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Tester\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075\Agent-127.0.0.1-3000\logs\20220803.log" written
CR 0 18:31:00.664 test Experts\Trendy\Trendy.ex5 on XAUUSD,M1 thread finished
II 0 18:31:00.858 127.0.0.1 prepare for shutdown
Oddly enough this is all I see when the tester terminates and no reference to undelete objects.
HH 0 18:30:12.084 127.0.0.1 login (build 3360)
JL 0 18:30:12.091 Tester account info found with currency USD
MF 0 18:30:12.095 Tester expert file added: Experts\Trendy\Trendy.ex5. 194257 bytes loaded
DQ 0 18:30:12.110 Tester initial deposit 10000.00 USD, leverage 1:500
KJ 0 18:30:12.110 Tester successfully initialized
LP 0 18:30:12.110 Network 185 Kb of total initialization data received
FK 0 18:30:12.110 Tester Intel Core i7-9750H @ 2.60GHz, 32495 MB
GR 0 18:30:12.111 Symbols XAUUSD: symbol to be synchronized
NH 0 18:30:12.111 Symbols XAUUSD: symbol synchronized already, 18 bytes received
QM 0 18:30:12.113 History XAUUSD: load 27 bytes of history data to synchronize in 0:00:00.000
HR 0 18:30:12.113 History XAUUSD: history synchronized from 2021.01.04 to 2022.07.15
EH 0 18:30:12.195 History XAUUSD,M1: history cache allocated for 554043 bars and contains 352314 bars from 2021.01.04 01:02 to 2021.12.31 20:59
CK 0 18:30:12.195 History XAUUSD,M1: history begins from 2021.01.04 01:02
QG 0 18:30:12.197 Tester XAUUSD,M1 (ICMarketsSC-Demo): every tick generating
NP 0 18:30:12.197 Tester XAUUSD,M1: testing of Experts\Trendy\Trendy.ex5 from 2022.01.01 00:00 to 2022.07.16 00:00 started with inputs:
RO 0 18:30:12.266 History XAUUSD,M5: history cache allocated for 111022 bars and contains 70676 bars from 2021.01.04 01:00 to 2021.12.31 20:55
RO 0 18:30:12.266 History XAUUSD,M5: history begins from 2021.01.04 01:00
HE 0 18:30:12.267 Tester program file added: \Indicators\donchian_channels.ex5. 11723 bytes loaded
RI 0 18:30:12.997 Trade 2022.01.03 02:14:32 market buy 0.01 XAUUSD (1827.48 / 1827.57 / 1827.48)
JS 0 18:30:12.997 Trades 2022.01.03 02:14:32 deal #2 buy 0.01 XAUUSD at 1827.57 done (based on order #2)
GN 0 18:30:12.997 Trade 2022.01.03 02:14:32 deal performed [#2 buy 0.01 XAUUSD at 1827.57]
IH 0 18:30:12.997 Trade 2022.01.03 02:14:32 order performed buy 0.01 at 1827.57 [#2 buy 0.01 XAUUSD at 1827.57]
DJ 0 18:30:13.208 Trade 2022.01.03 20:36:38 market sell 0.01 XAUUSD (1801.12 / 1801.15 / 1801.12)
CH 0 18:30:13.208 Trades 2022.01.03 20:36:38 deal #3 sell 0.01 XAUUSD at 1801.12 done (based on order #3)
CJ 0 18:30:13.208 Trade 2022.01.03 20:36:38 deal performed [#3 sell 0.01 XAUUSD at 1801.12]
LS 0 18:30:13.208 Trade 2022.01.03 20:36:38 order performed sell 0.01 at 1801.12 [#3 sell 0.01 XAUUSD at 1801.12]
JO 0 18:31:00.658 Trade 2022.07.15 23:56:59 position closed due end of test at 1707.64 [#3 sell 0.01 XAUUSD 1801.12]
FL 0 18:31:00.658 Trades 2022.07.15 23:56:59 deal #4 buy 0.01 XAUUSD at 1707.64 done (based on order #4)
IJ 0 18:31:00.658 Trade 2022.07.15 23:56:59 deal performed [#4 buy 0.01 XAUUSD at 1707.64]
DE 0 18:31:00.658 Trade 2022.07.15 23:56:59 order performed buy 0.01 at 1707.64 [#4 buy 0.01 XAUUSD at 1707.64]
IK 0 18:31:00.658 Trade 2022.07.15 23:56:59 position closed due end of test at 1707.32 [#2 buy 0.01 XAUUSD 1827.57]
DJ 0 18:31:00.659 Trades 2022.07.15 23:56:59 deal #5 sell 0.01 XAUUSD at 1707.32 done (based on order #5)
FO 0 18:31:00.659 Trade 2022.07.15 23:56:59 deal performed [#5 sell 0.01 XAUUSD at 1707.32]
HN 0 18:31:00.659 Trade 2022.07.15 23:56:59 order performed sell 0.01 at 1707.32 [#5 sell 0.01 XAUUSD at 1707.32]
OO 0 18:31:00.659 Tester final balance 9971.69 USD
KS 0 18:31:00.664 Tester XAUUSD,M1: 12628679 ticks, 190471 bars generated. Environment synchronized in 0:00:00.027. Test passed in 0:00:48.552 (including ticks preprocessing 0:00:00.531).
PD 0 18:31:00.664 Tester XAUUSD,M1: total time from login to stop testing 0:00:48.579 (including 0:00:00.027 for history data synchronization)
NS 0 18:31:00.664 Tester 533 Mb memory used including 38 Mb of history data, 256 Mb of tick data
OE 0 18:31:00.664 Tester log file "C:\Users\hendr\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Tester\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075\Agent-127.0.0.1-3000\logs\20220803.log" written
CR 0 18:31:00.664 test Experts\Trendy\Trendy.ex5 on XAUUSD,M1 thread finished
II 0 18:31:00.858 127.0.0.1 prepare for shutdown
So there is no undeleted objects.
But if you can't believe that. build you class like that
#include <Arrays/ArrayObj.mqh> class MyObject : public CObject { static CArrayObj my_objects; public: MyObject(void) {my_objects.Add(GetPointer(this));} ~MyObject(void) {my_objects.Delete(my_objects.Search(GetPointer(this)));} static void Clear(void) {my_objects.Clear();} }; CArrayObj MyObject::my_objects;
then you call MyObject::Clear() in OnDeinit.
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Hi,
Initially I developed in MQL4 and it helped with leaked memory.
But in MQL5 I do not get the backtester to help me like that.
Is it something I can enable somehow?
Thank you,
Hendrik