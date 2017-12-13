Opening sell position in mql5
salirazataqvi:
the issue is that tester is not opening trade. please help.
// true - not for trade by market-orders bool IsBadFilling( const string Symb ) { return(!(SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol, SYMBOL_FILLING_MODE) & (SYMBOL_FILLING_IOC | SYMBOL_FILLING_FOK))); } void OnTick() { if (IsBadFilling(_Symbol)) { Print("Change symbol " + _Symbol + " or server " + AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_SERVER) + " for trade by market!"); ExpertRemove(); } }
Result
2017.12.05 00:00:00 Change symbol EURUSD or server AMPGlobalClearing-Demo-CQG for trade by market!
Alain Verleyen:
You can't trade EURUSD on AMP broker.
Tester.
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Hi all, I new to mql5 and having problem in opening trade. following is my code.
following is strategy tester setting.
following are the messages in strategy tester visualization's journala tab.
the issue is that tester is not opening trade. please help.