VPS registration issues...
I see from your screenshot that you already registered MQL5 VPS (or trying to register) - you can check it on this page: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
And provide the synchronization/migration to start VPS.
If something is wrong with registration or payment so you can pay from your mql5 forum profile (deposit funds to your forum profile first and pay directly from it).
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Check the procedure about how to subscribe to MQL5 VPS (just in case you missed something): post 4
- www.mql5.com
I see from your screenshot that you already registered MQL5 VPS (or trying to register) - you can check it on this page: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
And provide the synchronization/migration to start VPS.
If something is wrong with registration or payment so you can pay from your mql5 forum profile (deposit funds to your forum profile first and pay directly from it).
--------------------------
Check the procedure about how to subscribe to MQL5 VPS (just in case you missed something): post 4
Thanks Sergey for the response.
The problem is the "NEXT" button that you see on that Payment screen is not getting activated no matter what I do. Otherwise I know the procedure.
Do you have any idea if I am missing anything?
Thanks Sergey for the response.
The problem is the "NEXT" button that you see on that Payment screen is not getting activated no matter what I do. Otherwise I know the procedure.
Do you have any idea if I am missing anything?
It is something with your Windows anyway ...
Besides, I know that the users are paying directly from their mql5 forum profile/account.
I do not know ... I remember that one user (on Russian forum) has same issue but he updated his Windows and everything worked fine after that.
It is something with your Windows anyway ...
Besides, I know that the users are paying directly from their mql5 forum profile/account.
I am on Mac. It was working till yesterday. Let me try to reinstall MT4 and see
Still if you come across any suggestion, please put this on this topic forum.
Thanks,
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Hi There,
I am trying to register for a VPS, but it is not moving forward and stuck at the point shown in the screenshot... can anyone suggest how to move forward. It is not activating the next button whatsoever I press.
Can the payment be directly deducted from my trading account? It was available till yesterday.
Request some guidance.
One more thing... is there any chat support available for these type of issues?
Thanks,