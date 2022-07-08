iHighest result bar outside the array
If I want to obtain the highest candle from candle 40 to candle 14, iHighest returns 54, when the correct index would be 32, for example.
this is the print output:
Can someone tell me what I'm doing wrong?
I am not able to debug this code extract as it won't compile, but I would suspect the Days_Back value and daysback(i) are not giving you the right values.
Have you debugged those to check the are within expected limits? (Test it with a small range first to make it easier to debug)
If I want to obtain the highest candle from candle 40 to candle 14, iHighest returns 54, when the correct index would be 32, for example.
iHighest/iLowest count from right to left.
int iHighest( const string symbol, // Symbol ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, // Period ENUM_SERIESMODE type, // Timeseries identifier int count=WHOLE_ARRAY, // Number of elements int start=0 // Index );
Pay attention to the start and count parameters.
If you had a start value of 0, and a count value of 5, it would start at bar 0, then check bars 0, 1, 2, 3, and 4 (5 in total).
The reason you're getting an unexpected value is because you're thinking it will start at bar 40 and then check bar 40, 39, 38, 37... 14.
I am not able to debug this code extract as it won't compile, but I would suspect the Days_Back value and daysback(i) are not giving you the right values.
Have you debugged those to check the are within expected limits? (Test it with a small range first to make it easier to debug)
here is the daysback function:
datetime daysback(int dias){ return( iTime(NULL, PERIOD_D1, dias) ); }
datetime daysback(int dias){ return( iTime(NULL, PERIOD_D1, dias) ); }
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You could use D1 timeframe, but then you have to deal with 4066 / synchronization issue.
On MT4: Unless the current chart is that specific symbol(s)/TF(s) referenced, you must handle 4066/4073 errors before accessing candle/indicator values.
Download history in MQL4 EA - MQL4 programming forum - Page 3 #26.4 (2019)
On MT5: Unless the current chart is that specific pair/TF, you must synchronize the terminal Data from the Server before accessing candle/indicator values.
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Instead, you can just find it using the existing timeframe.
datetime daysback(int dias){ datetime bod = date(); // Beginning of the day. while(--dias >= 0){ int iptd=iBarShift(_Symbol,_Period, bod-1); // Previous trading bar. bod = date(iTime(_Symbol,_Period, iptd) ); // Previous trading date. } return bod; }date/time (2017)
Find bar of the same time one day ago - MQL4 programming forum (2017)
Greetings and thanks!
void DailyBox(){ int idxAlto,idxBajo,idxINI, idxFIN; int velaD = iBarShift(_Symbol,0,iTime(_Symbol,PERIOD_D1,0)); datetime diaIni,diaFin; double PA,PB; for(int i=1; i<=Days_Back; i++){ PA=0; PB=1000; if(i==1){diaIni=Today();diaFin=daysback(1);} diaIni=daysback(i-1); diaFin=daysback(i); idxINI = iBarShift(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,diaIni,true); idxFIN = iBarShift(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,diaFin,true); for(int a=idxFIN; a>=idxINI;a--){ if (High[a] > PA){ PA = High[a]; } if (Low[a] < PB){ PB = Low[a]; } } ObjectCreate("D1Box_"+i, OBJ_RECTANGLE, 0, diaIni, PA, diaFin, PB); ObjectSet("D1Box_"+i, OBJPROP_COLOR, DB_Color ); ObjectSet("D1Box_"+i, OBJPROP_BACK , rellenoDB ); ObjectSet("D1Box_"+i, OBJPROP_STYLE, DB_Line_Style ); } }
Greetings and thanks!
Maybe I missed something, but why go through all that trouble?
iHighest/iLowest does what you want and it does it in one line of code
Maybe I missed something, but why go through all that trouble?
iHighest/iLowest does what you want and it does it in one line of code
Hi Alexander
It should work like you said but the iHighest/iLowest resulted in an index outside the specified range so the lines of the boxes did not match the high/low of the range, so I shared the code so that you could compile it and check that the result was wrong. even if you compare the performance of the two functions even with the setting you mention of "you just have to set the start param to 14, then set the count param to (40-14) + 1." You will see that the results are different. Anyway, that's why I share the solution I found in case someone has the same problem.
Using iHihgest/iLowest:
Using manual calculation:
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If I want to obtain the highest candle from candle 40 to candle 14, iHighest returns 54, when the correct index would be 32, for example.
this is the print output:
Can someone tell me what I'm doing wrong?