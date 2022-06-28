Most major brokers still only support MT4, what gives? - page 2
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No, it's MT4! Here is the full screenshot ...
@Kirk Patrick Lee, I just cut out for the GIF video, because anything bigger that 640x480 GIF does not play back automatically.
It is in MetaTrader 4. It has been available since the day I first started trading with MetaTrader 4 back in 2011/12 (see the full screenshot in the previous post).
Here it is again another video in 800x600 so you can see the full view and see that it is MetaTrader 4.
However, you will have to click on the image to start the playback of the GIF animation video.
Here it is again another video in 800x600 so you can see the full view and see that it is MetaTrader 4.
However, you will have to click on the image to start the playback of the GIF animation video.
Come on ... are you that paranoid? You can clearly see from the layout and the icons that it is MT4. You can easily just try it yourself on one of your setups on a demo account or something.
@Kirk Patrick Lee, and just so you don't take my word for it, here it is in the official documentation ... Position Close - Trade Positions - Trading - MetaTrader 4 Help
@Kirk Patrick Lee, and just so you don't just take my word for it, here it is in the official documentation ... Position Close - Trade Positions - Trading - MetaTrader 4 Help
The MT4 mobile app also allows for partial closure, or do you need me to prove it as well?
You were quick to state that MT4 did not support partial closure without any proof, but then had me jump through hoops to prove that which is known by most of us.
Talk about obstinate attitude. Sorry if I am being a bit rude, but I just had to vent that out on you.
The MT4 mobile app also allows for partial closure, or do you need me to prove it as well?
You were quick to state that MT4 did not support partial closure without any proof, but then had me jump through hoops to prove that which is known by most of us.
Talk about obstinate attitude. Sorry if I am being a bit rude, but I just had to vent that out on you.
Wow, that takes the cake!
Give me a few minutes to make a video on my iPhone with the MT4 app.