Most major brokers still only support MT4, what gives?
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Most major brokers still only support MT4, what gives?
I don't know if that is true or not but if so it is probably because the brokers give the customers what they want.
It is a shame that Metaquotes don't realise that MT4 is the perfect user friendly platform for inexperienced new traders and has everything that they may want or need while gaining experience.
For them, Mt5 can be over-complicated and they see all this stuff about positions, orders and deals and they find it confusing.
Backtesting is simple to understand in MT4 although it could be improved by having multi-symbol testing.
I prefer MT5 personally but I’m stuck in MT4 for now I guess. Though it lacks things like lot size adjustment on active trades, my main broker is MT4.
What do you mean " it lacks things like lot size adjustment on active trades"?
You can't adjust the lot size on active trades in MT5 can you?
The ONLY "lot size adjustment" you can carry out on open positions, on both MT4 and MT5, is a "partial close". What other adjustments are you talking about?
It has also been available on MT4 for ages (long before MT5 even came out)!
Parameters:
ticket — [in] Unique number of the order ticket.
lots — [in] Number of lots.
...
- docs.mql4.com
It has also been available on MT4 for ages (long before MT5 even came out)!
I was assuming you meant partial closure via code, but you can do it just as well from the terminal without any trading assistant EA.
Double-click the order, a dialogue panel comes up, change the volume on it, and click on "close" and it carries out a partial closure.
I was assuming you meant partial closure via code, but you can do it just as well from the terminal without any trading assistant EA.
Double-click the order, a dialogue panel comes up, change the volume on it, and click on "close" and it carries out a partial closure.
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