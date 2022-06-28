Most major brokers still only support MT4, what gives?

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It's something I've noticed over the past few years, is it that MT4 is not much different? Personally I prefer the slightly updated GUI and pointer to chart accuracy of MT5, but loading back data on charts seems a little slower.
 

Most major brokers still only support MT4, what gives?

I don't know if that is true or not but if so it is probably because the brokers give the customers what they want.

It is a shame that Metaquotes don't realise that MT4 is the perfect user friendly platform for inexperienced new traders and has everything that they may want or need while gaining experience.

For them, Mt5 can be over-complicated and they see all this stuff about positions, orders and deals and they find it confusing.

Backtesting is simple to understand in MT4 although it could be improved by having multi-symbol testing.

 
I prefer MT5 personally but I’m stuck in MT4 for now I guess. Though it lacks things like lot size adjustment on active trades, my main broker is MT4.
 
Kirk Patrick Lee #:
I prefer MT5 personally but I’m stuck in MT4 for now I guess. Though it lacks things like lot size adjustment on active trades, my main broker is MT4.

What do you mean " it lacks things like lot size adjustment on active trades"?

You can't adjust the lot size on active trades in MT5 can you?

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Kirk Patrick Lee #: I prefer MT5 personally but I’m stuck in MT4 for now I guess. Though it lacks things like lot size adjustment on active trades, my main broker is MT4.

The ONLY "lot size adjustment" you can carry out on open positions, on both MT4 and MT5, is a "partial close". What other adjustments are you talking about?

 
Keith Watford #:

What do you mean " it lacks things like lot size adjustment on active trades"?

You can't adjust the lot size on active trades in MT5 can you?

I’m referring to partial close, it’s available on MT5 
 
Fernando Carreiro #:

The ONLY "lot size adjustment" you can carry out on open positions, on both MT4 and MT5, is a "partial close". What other adjustments are you talking about?

I am referring to partial close, which is available on MT5, I have yet to see it on MT4 after years of use. 
[Deleted]  
Kirk Patrick Lee #: I am referring to partial close, which is available on MT5, I have yet to see it on MT4 after years of use. 

It has also been available on MT4 for ages (long before MT5 even came out)!

OrderClose()

Parameters:

ticket — [in]  Unique number of the order ticket.
lots — [in]  Number of lots.

...

OrderClose - Trade Functions - MQL4 Reference
OrderClose - Trade Functions - MQL4 Reference
  • docs.mql4.com
OrderClose - Trade Functions - MQL4 Reference
 
Fernando Carreiro #:

It has also been available on MT4 for ages (long before MT5 even came out)!

I’m seeing code parameters there, which I do not do. I simply go to close position in the program, or app, then use the functions built in by metaquotes. Kudos to you though for going that far. 
[Deleted]  
@Kirk Patrick Lee #: I’m seeing code parameters there, which I do not do. I simply go to close position in the program, or app, then use the functions built in by metaquotes. Kudos to you though for going that far. 

I was assuming you meant partial closure via code, but you can do it just as well from the terminal without any trading assistant EA.

Double-click the order, a dialogue panel comes up, change the volume on it, and click on "close" and it carries out a partial closure.


 
Fernando Carreiro #:

I was assuming you meant partial closure via code, but you can do it just as well from the terminal without any trading assistant EA.

Double-click the order, a dialogue panel comes up, change the volume on it, and click on "close" and it carries out a partial closure.


Yes I see that’s in MT5 
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