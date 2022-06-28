Most major brokers still only support MT4, what gives? - page 3

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Kirk Patrick Lee #:
Fernando, I would definitely need you to prove it.

Why don't you just try it yourself?

Partial close in MT4 and MT5 is basically exactly the same, so I am somewhat surprised that you didn't realise that it has always been available.

I don't use the mobile app, but I imagine that MT4 and MT5 are pretty similar for partial closes as well.

 
Keith Watford #:

Why don't you just try it yourself?

Partial close in MT4 and MT5 is basically exactly the same, so I am somewhat surprised that you didn't realise that it has always been available.

I don't use the mobile app, but I imagine that MT4 and MT5 are pretty similar for partial closes as well.

On the mobile app or software? Keith I’ve tried this before. 
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Kirk Patrick Lee #: On the mobile app or software? Keith I’ve tried this before. 

I have already proven it on the Desktop terminal, so here is the proof on mobile app ...


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@Kirk Patrick Lee, you have now seen proof of partial closure on both the desktop and on the mobile app. In future please don't be so obstinate about it.

If someone tells you something here, don't just demand proof on a whim. Take some time to check it out yourself and do some research.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

@Kirk Patrick Lee, you have now seen proof of partial closure on both the desktop and on the mobile app. In future please don't be so obstinate about it.

If someone tells you something here, don't just demand proof on a whim. Take some time to check it out yourself and do some research.

Amazing how much small details even an experienced trader can learn from someone if the communicate without regard for personal feelings. 
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Kirk Patrick Lee #: Amazing how much small details even an experienced trader can learn from someone if the communicate without regard for personal feelings. Sorry for the delayed response I just secured 70 pips and I’m looking for more. 
You know, a simply "thank you" would have have been a much better response.
 
Fernando Carreiro #:
You know, a simply "thank you" would have have been a much better response.
Thank you Fernando. Try and remember communicating requires two people, and none of us own the conversation. 
 

Fernando,

you are a star for the way you are continually helping people. Especially the way that you always seem to go the extra mile.

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Keith Watford #: Fernando, you are a star for the way you are continually helping people. Especially the way that you always seem to go the extra mile.
Thank you Keith!
 
That’s the absolute truth Fernando, minus the anger venting and name calling, you could be president.
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