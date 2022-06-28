Most major brokers still only support MT4, what gives? - page 3
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Fernando, I would definitely need you to prove it.
Why don't you just try it yourself?
Partial close in MT4 and MT5 is basically exactly the same, so I am somewhat surprised that you didn't realise that it has always been available.
I don't use the mobile app, but I imagine that MT4 and MT5 are pretty similar for partial closes as well.
Why don't you just try it yourself?
Partial close in MT4 and MT5 is basically exactly the same, so I am somewhat surprised that you didn't realise that it has always been available.
I don't use the mobile app, but I imagine that MT4 and MT5 are pretty similar for partial closes as well.
I have already proven it on the Desktop terminal, so here is the proof on mobile app ...
@Kirk Patrick Lee, you have now seen proof of partial closure on both the desktop and on the mobile app. In future please don't be so obstinate about it.
If someone tells you something here, don't just demand proof on a whim. Take some time to check it out yourself and do some research.
@Kirk Patrick Lee, you have now seen proof of partial closure on both the desktop and on the mobile app. In future please don't be so obstinate about it.
If someone tells you something here, don't just demand proof on a whim. Take some time to check it out yourself and do some research.
You know, a simply "thank you" would have have been a much better response.
Fernando,
you are a star for the way you are continually helping people. Especially the way that you always seem to go the extra mile.