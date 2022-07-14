My trades getting rejected again and again.
Do you really expect an answer? There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked. Always post all relevant code (using Code button) or attach the source file.
How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
Be precise and informative about your problem
We can't see your broken code.
Please be aware that the slippage/deviation parameter is in points. So a value of 10 is 1.0 pip and a value of 3 is 0.3 pips.
Also you are not printing the exact error code returned by the trade server. You are just printing out that the OrderSend was rejected.
Print that actual return code and see WHY it was rejected. See MqlTradeResult documentation for the "retcode_external" field.
- www.mql5.com
Do you really expect an answer? There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked. Always post all relevant code (using Code button) or attach the source file.
How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
Be precise and informative about your problem
We can't see your broken code.
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I am facing a problem that when condition on my robot meet to open a trade, trade get rejected, please suggest what is the reason and how to fix it?