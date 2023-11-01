Indicators: Squeeze Momentum Indicator - LazyBear

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Squeeze Momentum Indicator - LazyBear:

Converted LazyBear Squeeze Momentum Indicator from TradingView to MQL4

Squeeze Momentum Indicator - LazyBear

Author: Lee Chee Tat

 

Hi Lee.

Thanks a lot for your effort and the indicator. It is very valuable.

I have a problem I cannot see the squeeze periods on the  zero line All the arrows (squares)   are gray only no black.   I changed the colors but the problem remains,

Is it my mistake or a bug of the indicator?


Thanks a lot again,

 
binosp2 #:

Hi Lee.

Thanks a lot for your effort and the indicator. It is very valuable.

I have a problem I cannot see the squeeze periods on the  zero line All the arrows (squares)   are gray only no black.   I changed the colors but the problem remains,

Is it my mistake or a bug of the indicator?


Thanks a lot again,

Hi, may I know on which instrument you loaded it?

please post a screenshot if possible. thanks.

 
Hi Mr. Lee.
Do you provide service to convert Mt4 indicator to TradingView indicator. Thanks
 
GOD Trader #:
Hi Mr. Lee.
Do you provide service to convert Mt4 indicator to TradingView indicator. Thanks

Hi, I'm sorry i don't really take new job at the moment. you can post your request on the freelancer tab above. some other programmer will pick it up and assist from there.

 
How come none of these indicators provide instructions on how to use them? Is there another resource to reference on how to apply?
 
Daddy2Tymes #How come none of these indicators provide instructions on how to use them? Is there another resource to reference on how to apply?

They are usually extremely intuitive. If you can't interpret them at a glance, you may not yet be ready to trade. Think about it.

 
Miguel Angel Vico Alba #:

They are usually extremely intuitive. If you can't interpret them at a glance, you may not yet be ready to trade. Think about it.

wohhh. nice one. 


Daddy2Tymes #:
How come none of these indicators provide instructions on how to use them? Is there another resource to reference on how to apply?

you can try youtube it. personally i find it not accurate. if you ask why i still converting it, for practice my coding skill.

 
Sir, MTF please
 
Macaco_di_Bali #:
Sir, MTF please

i'm as lazy as the bear now. please create a job for someone else to take it as a freelance job. sorry.

 
Please could you convert an MT5 to this indicator?
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