Trade not enabled in MT5
Hi, I am new to trading and I am educating myself with Meta trader. I started with MT4 demo and it appears okay for trading. However, I have a MT5 demo and live account. These 2 accounts don't have the small green bar signal in the lower right corner like the MT4 account does. I have attached an MT4 and MT5 screen shot and would much appreciate someone pointing out what I have missed. Thanks, Stuart
Files:
MT4_signal_on.PNG 6 kb
MT5_no_signal.PNG 7 kb
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Stuart McArthur:
Hi, I am new to trading and I am educating myself with Meta trader. I started with MT4 demo and it appears okay for trading. However, I have a MT5 demo and live account. These 2 accounts don't have the small green bar signal in the lower right corner like the MT4 account does. I have attached an MT4 and MT5 screen shot and would much appreciate someone pointing out what I have missed. Thanks, Stuart
Hi, I am new to trading and I am educating myself with Meta trader. I started with MT4 demo and it appears okay for trading. However, I have a MT5 demo and live account. These 2 accounts don't have the small green bar signal in the lower right corner like the MT4 account does. I have attached an MT4 and MT5 screen shot and would much appreciate someone pointing out what I have missed. Thanks, Stuart
small green bar signal in the lower right corner is located below Toolbox, look at my MT5 screenshot:
Stuart McArthur: These 2 accounts don't have the small green bar signal in the lower right corner like the MT4 account does.
If you had used this you would have found:
Toolbars disappear - MQL4 programming forum #1 (2011)
Lost of my tools bars - MT5 - General - MQL5 programming forum (2017)
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