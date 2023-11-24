Lost of my tools bars
what is the file who save this changes?
Alain Verleyen, 2017.10.21 18:25
I had similar problem and solve it this way :
- Terminal started.
- File menu->Open Data Folder
- Double click on "Config" to open the folder.
- Close the MT5 terminal.
- Delete the file Terminal.ini
- Restart your Terminal, problem should be fixed (you could have to set your toolbars/windows as you like the first time).
Along with Sergey's suggestion, you can always save your chart settings as a template to load at any time.
Right click on your chart >> Template >> Save Template.
Worked the first time
This is now not working any more
Any ideas
Thank you
only this happened in the middle of trading during news .. not good
I do not have Mac computer so I can not practically help in this situation.
But it works for my Windows computer all the time.
You can try to switch something which does not work (Market Watch size? Toolbox size? Navogator?) to be off, and after than -
"File menu->Open Data Folder", after that - close Metatrader and find this Terminal.ini file
(may be ... you have two *.ini files in different directories?) and delete it.
After that - open Metatrader and switch everything to be on (Market Watch or Toolbox size or something which did not work for example).
Hello,
This is the problem :
when i am on MT5 i use 3 tools bars (standard, périodicity, graphic)
when i close MT5, i see my tools bars.
But when i restart MT5 my tools bars aren't on my screen... Someone can help me?
Thx