Lost of my tools bars

Hello,

This is the problem :

when i am on MT5 i use 3 tools bars (standard, périodicity, graphic)

when i close MT5, i see my tools bars.

But when i restart MT5 my tools bars aren't on my screen... Someone can help me?

Thx

 

what is the file who save this changes?

 

MT5 view settings

Alain Verleyen, 2017.10.21 18:25

I had similar problem and solve it this way :

  1. Terminal started. 
  2. File menu->Open Data Folder
  3. Double click on "Config" to open the folder.
  4. Close the MT5 terminal.
  5. Delete the file Terminal.ini
  6. Restart your Terminal, problem should be fixed (you could have to set your toolbars/windows as you like the first time).

 
jplrnet:

what is the file who save this changes?

Along with Sergey's suggestion, you can always save your chart settings as a template to load at any time.

Right click on your chart >> Template >> Save Template.

 
Thanks for your help but it s not better...
Again the same problem...
I don’t know why
 
Sergey Golubev #:

Worked the first time 

This is now not working any more 

Any ideas 

Thank you 


only this happened in the middle of trading during news .. not good 

 
MarkChick #:

I do not have Mac computer so I can not practically help in this situation.
But it works for my Windows computer all the time.

-------------------

You can try to switch something which does not work (Market Watch size? Toolbox size? Navogator?) to be off, and after than -
"File menu->Open Data Folder", after that - close Metatrader and find this Terminal.ini file
(may be ... you have two *.ini files in different directories?) and delete it.

After that - open Metatrader and switch everything to be on (Market Watch or Toolbox size or something which did not work for example).

