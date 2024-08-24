Signals and VPS trading: questions
This is the procedure about signal subscription with MQL5 VPS so you will find the reply on your quesions on this instruction:
How to Subscribe to MT5 Signal:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
How to Subscribe to a MT5 Signal - How to subscribe to MT5 signals for real time signal subscription
- 2020.04.01
- www.mql5.com
You should check for this: signal enabled , message regularly (once a day i would say), in order to ensure that you are copying the signal perfectly. Thanks, i think i've noticed the issue after reading that - noticed in the journal that the currency pairs couldn't be found, and so must have been because they're not in the watchlist, i've added them so hopefully that'll be ok now
Chukwuemeka Stephen Ogubuike #:
I have moved my VPS to my present Broker account in my MT5 account platform but it's not yet working. I need help please
I have moved my VPS to my present Broker account in my MT5 account platform but it's not yet working. I need help please
You need to login into your MQL5 account in MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community in the MT5 terminal that you are logged into this trading account that you've moved your MQL5 VPS to and you will find it under the trading account number in the Navigator window.
Then you need to migrate your EAs, indicators or signal to your MQL5 VPS following the guides below:
Launching MetaTrader VPS: A step-by-step guide for first-time users
Read the last steps 15-25 of these guides below to understand how MQL5 VPS works:
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi,
I am new to MT5. I am using a MetaQuotes demo account at the moment. I have registered to a signal and enabled a VPS. All the services seem to be correctly fonctionning (See screenshots below).
However, I do not seem to see much operations happening on my account, and I would like to ask some questions about Signals using a VPS:
1. I have a (demo) account with around 10'000$: does this need to be adapted in order for the signal to work?
2. Does my computer needs to be on and my traders+MQL5 accounts logged on for the signals to be operating?
Thanks