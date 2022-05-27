Take profit and Stop lose Don't work

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Hi Everyone,

the following Code does not work with Take profit and Stop Lose. If i delete them ,it works fine.

What is the expected reasons for this?

***

Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Data Structures / Trade Request Structure
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Data Structures / Trade Request Structure
  • www.mql5.com
Trade Request Structure - Data Structures - Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
 

1. Please insert code correctly: when editing a post, click  Code and paste your code in the popup window

2. Study the example from the documentation: Trade Operation Types (  Example of the TRADE_ACTION_SLTP trade operation for modifying the Stop Loss and Take Profit values of an open position )

#define EXPERT_MAGIC 123456  // MagicNumber of the expert
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Modification of Stop Loss and Take Profit of position            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- declare and initialize the trade request and result of trade request
   MqlTradeRequest request;
   MqlTradeResult  result;
   int total=PositionsTotal(); // number of open positions   
//--- iterate over all open positions
   for(int i=0; i<total; i++)
     {
      //--- parameters of the order
      ulong  position_ticket=PositionGetTicket(i);// ticket of the position
      string position_symbol=PositionGetString(POSITION_SYMBOL); // symbol 
      int    digits=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(position_symbol,SYMBOL_DIGITS); // number of decimal places
      ulong  magic=PositionGetInteger(POSITION_MAGIC); // MagicNumber of the position
      double volume=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_VOLUME);    // volume of the position
      double sl=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_SL);  // Stop Loss of the position
      double tp=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_TP);  // Take Profit of the position
      ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type=(ENUM_POSITION_TYPE)PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE);  // type of the position
      //--- output information about the position
      PrintFormat("#%I64u %s  %s  %.2f  %s  sl: %s  tp: %s  [%I64d]",
                  position_ticket,
                  position_symbol,
                  EnumToString(type),
                  volume,
                  DoubleToString(PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PRICE_OPEN),digits),
                  DoubleToString(sl,digits),
                  DoubleToString(tp,digits),
                  magic);
      //--- if the MagicNumber matches, Stop Loss and Take Profit are not defined
      if(magic==EXPERT_MAGIC && sl==0 && tp==0)
        {
         //--- calculate the current price levels
         double price=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PRICE_OPEN);
         double bid=SymbolInfoDouble(position_symbol,SYMBOL_BID);
         double ask=SymbolInfoDouble(position_symbol,SYMBOL_ASK);
         int    stop_level=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(position_symbol,SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL);
         double price_level;
         //--- if the minimum allowed offset distance in points from the current close price is not set
         if(stop_level<=0)
            stop_level=150; // set the offset distance of 150 points from the current close price
         else
            stop_level+=50; // set the offset distance to (SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL + 50) points for reliability
 
         //--- calculation and rounding of the Stop Loss and Take Profit values
         price_level=stop_level*SymbolInfoDouble(position_symbol,SYMBOL_POINT);
         if(type==POSITION_TYPE_BUY)
           {
            sl=NormalizeDouble(bid-price_level,digits);
            tp=NormalizeDouble(ask+price_level,digits);
           }
         else
           {
            sl=NormalizeDouble(ask+price_level,digits);
            tp=NormalizeDouble(bid-price_level,digits);
           }
         //--- zeroing the request and result values
         ZeroMemory(request);
         ZeroMemory(result);
         //--- setting the operation parameters
         request.action  =TRADE_ACTION_SLTP; // type of trade operation
         request.position=position_ticket;   // ticket of the position
         request.symbol=position_symbol;     // symbol 
         request.sl      =sl;                // Stop Loss of the position
         request.tp      =tp;                // Take Profit of the position
         request.magic=EXPERT_MAGIC;         // MagicNumber of the position
         //--- output information about the modification
         PrintFormat("Modify #%I64d %s %s",position_ticket,position_symbol,EnumToString(type));
         //--- send the request
         if(!OrderSend(request,result))
            PrintFormat("OrderSend error %d",GetLastError());  // if unable to send the request, output the error code
         //--- information about the operation   
         PrintFormat("retcode=%u  deal=%I64u  order=%I64u",result.retcode,result.deal,result.order);
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Trade Constants / Trade Operation Types
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Trade Constants / Trade Operation Types
  • www.mql5.com
Trade Operation Types - Trade Constants - Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
 
Vladimir Karputov #:

1. Please insert code correctly: when editing a post, click   and paste your code in the popup window

2. Study the example from the documentation: Trade Operation Types (  Example of the TRADE_ACTION_SLTP trade operation for modifying the Stop Loss and Take Profit values of an open position )

Thank you Very Much for your reply and explaination.

I will check your answer

 
costakhattab # :

Thank you Very Much for your reply and explaination.

I will check your answer

I gave an example for modifying a position, and you need to take the correct algorithm for calculating SL and TP from this example.

 

And here is the general scheme of how to set Stop Loss and Take Profit:

 
Vladimir Karputov #:

And here is the general scheme of how to set Stop Loss and Take Profit:


Excellent Answer, Thank you.

If I need to repeat the execution of the Buy order 4 times, each one if after closing the previous one. I tries this code but it works only one time.

#define EXPERT_MAGIC 123456  
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int Countss =4;
int J ;

void OnStart()
  
  {
  
  J = 0;
  
   while( J<Countss && !IsStopped());
  {
  
  
  

   MqlTradeRequest request;
   MqlTradeResult  result;
   
    request.action   =TRADE_ACTION_DEAL;                     // type of trade operation
   request.symbol   =Symbol();                              // symbol
   request.volume   =0.2;                                   // volume of 0.2 lot
   request.type     =ORDER_TYPE_BUY;                        // order type
   request.price    =SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_ASK); // price for opening
      request.magic    =EXPERT_MAGIC;                          // MagicNumber of the order

   if(!OrderSend(request,result))
      PrintFormat("OrderSend error %d",GetLastError());     // if unable to send the request, output the error code

   PrintFormat("retcode=%u  deal=%I64u  order=%I64u",result.retcode,result.deal,result.order);
 
   
   
   int total=PositionsTotal(); // number of open positions   

   for(int i=0; i<total; i++)
     {
      //--- parameters of the order
      ulong  position_ticket=PositionGetTicket(i);// ticket of the position
      string position_symbol=PositionGetString(POSITION_SYMBOL); // symbol 
      int    digits=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(position_symbol,SYMBOL_DIGITS); // number of decimal places
      ulong  magic=PositionGetInteger(POSITION_MAGIC); // MagicNumber of the position
      double volume=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_VOLUME);    // volume of the position
      double sl=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_SL);  // Stop Loss of the position
      double tp=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_TP);  // Take Profit of the position
      ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type=(ENUM_POSITION_TYPE)PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE);  // type of the position
     
      PrintFormat("#%I64u %s  %s  %.2f  %s  sl: %s  tp: %s  [%I64d]",
                  position_ticket,
                  position_symbol,
                  EnumToString(type),
                  volume,
                  DoubleToString(PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PRICE_OPEN),digits),
                  DoubleToString(sl,digits),
                  DoubleToString(tp,digits),
                  magic);
     
      if(magic==EXPERT_MAGIC && sl==0 && tp==0)
        {
         //--- calculate the current price levels
         double price=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PRICE_OPEN);
         double bid=SymbolInfoDouble(position_symbol,SYMBOL_BID);
         double ask=SymbolInfoDouble(position_symbol,SYMBOL_ASK);
         double stop_level=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(position_symbol,SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL);
         double price_level;
         //--- if the minimum allowed offset distance in points from the current close price is not set
         if(stop_level<=0)
            stop_level=150; // set the offset distance of 150 points from the current close price
         else
            stop_level+=50; // set the offset distance to (SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL + 50) points for reliability
 
         //--- calculation and rounding of the Stop Loss and Take Profit values
         price_level=stop_level*SymbolInfoDouble(position_symbol,SYMBOL_POINT);
         if(type==POSITION_TYPE_BUY)
           {
            sl=NormalizeDouble(bid-price_level,digits);
            tp=NormalizeDouble(ask+price_level,digits);
           }
         else
           {
            sl=NormalizeDouble(ask+price_level,digits);
            tp=NormalizeDouble(bid-price_level,digits);
           }
         //--- zeroing the request and result values
         ZeroMemory(request);
         ZeroMemory(result);
         //--- setting the operation parameters
         request.action  =TRADE_ACTION_SLTP; // type of trade operation
         request.position=position_ticket;   // ticket of the position
         request.symbol=position_symbol;     // symbol 
         request.sl      =sl;                // Stop Loss of the position
         request.tp      =tp;                // Take Profit of the position
         request.magic=EXPERT_MAGIC;         // MagicNumber of the position
         //--- output information about the modification
         PrintFormat("Modify #%I64d %s %s",position_ticket,position_symbol,EnumToString(type));
         //--- send the request
         if(!OrderSend(request,result))
            PrintFormat("OrderSend error %d",GetLastError());  // if unable to send the request, output the error code
         //--- information about the operation   
         PrintFormat("retcode=%u  deal=%I64u  order=%I64u",result.retcode,result.deal,result.order);
  
        }
        
        
     }
  
    }
    J = J+1;
  
   
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 
I Used the while but it does not work
 
costakhattab # :
I Used the while but it does not work

You are using a "script" - a "script" is a one-time program. You need to use "advisor".

 
Vladimir Karputov #:

You are using a "script" - a "script" is a one-time program. You need to use "advisor".

Forgive me for asking too much but i tried the expert also the same problem 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                 BUY__ADVISOR.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#define EXPERT_MAGIC 123456  
   int Countss =4;
   int J = 0 ;

int OnInit()
   {
  do
  {
  
  
  

   MqlTradeRequest request;
   MqlTradeResult  result;
   
    request.action   =TRADE_ACTION_DEAL;                     // type of trade operation
   request.symbol   =Symbol();                              // symbol
   request.volume   =0.2;                                   // volume of 0.2 lot
   request.type     =ORDER_TYPE_BUY;                        // order type
   request.price    =SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_ASK); // price for opening
      request.magic    =EXPERT_MAGIC;                          // MagicNumber of the order

   if(!OrderSend(request,result))
      PrintFormat("OrderSend error %d",GetLastError());     // if unable to send the request, output the error code

   PrintFormat("retcode=%u  deal=%I64u  order=%I64u",result.retcode,result.deal,result.order);
 
   
   
   int total=PositionsTotal(); // number of open positions   

   for(int i=0; i<total; i++)
     {
      //--- parameters of the order
      ulong  position_ticket=PositionGetTicket(i);// ticket of the position
      string position_symbol=PositionGetString(POSITION_SYMBOL); // symbol 
      int    digits=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(position_symbol,SYMBOL_DIGITS); // number of decimal places
      ulong  magic=PositionGetInteger(POSITION_MAGIC); // MagicNumber of the position
      double volume=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_VOLUME);    // volume of the position
      double sl=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_SL);  // Stop Loss of the position
      double tp=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_TP);  // Take Profit of the position
      ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type=(ENUM_POSITION_TYPE)PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE);  // type of the position
     
      PrintFormat("#%I64u %s  %s  %.2f  %s  sl: %s  tp: %s  [%I64d]",
                  position_ticket,
                  position_symbol,
                  EnumToString(type),
                  volume,
                  DoubleToString(PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PRICE_OPEN),digits),
                  DoubleToString(sl,digits),
                  DoubleToString(tp,digits),
                  magic);
     
      if(magic==EXPERT_MAGIC && sl==0 && tp==0)
        {
         //--- calculate the current price levels
         double price=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PRICE_OPEN);
         double bid=SymbolInfoDouble(position_symbol,SYMBOL_BID);
         double ask=SymbolInfoDouble(position_symbol,SYMBOL_ASK);
         double stop_level=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(position_symbol,SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL);
         double price_level;
         //--- if the minimum allowed offset distance in points from the current close price is not set
         if(stop_level<=0)
            stop_level=150; // set the offset distance of 150 points from the current close price
         else
            stop_level+=50; // set the offset distance to (SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL + 50) points for reliability
 
         //--- calculation and rounding of the Stop Loss and Take Profit values
         price_level=stop_level*SymbolInfoDouble(position_symbol,SYMBOL_POINT);
         if(type==POSITION_TYPE_BUY)
           {
            sl=NormalizeDouble(bid-price_level,digits);
            tp=NormalizeDouble(ask+price_level,digits);
           }
         else
           {
            sl=NormalizeDouble(ask+price_level,digits);
            tp=NormalizeDouble(bid-price_level,digits);
           }
         //--- zeroing the request and result values
         ZeroMemory(request);
         ZeroMemory(result);
         //--- setting the operation parameters
         request.action  =TRADE_ACTION_SLTP; // type of trade operation
         request.position=position_ticket;   // ticket of the position
         request.symbol=position_symbol;     // symbol 
         request.sl      =sl;                // Stop Loss of the position
         request.tp      =tp;                // Take Profit of the position
         request.magic=EXPERT_MAGIC;         // MagicNumber of the position
         //--- output information about the modification
         PrintFormat("Modify #%I64d %s %s",position_ticket,position_symbol,EnumToString(type));
         //--- send the request
         if(!OrderSend(request,result))
            PrintFormat("OrderSend error %d",GetLastError());  // if unable to send the request, output the error code
         //--- information about the operation   
         PrintFormat("retcode=%u  deal=%I64u  order=%I64u",result.retcode,result.deal,result.order);
  
        }
        
        
     }
   J = J+1;
    }
   
  while (J<Countss );
   
   
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  
  }
  
 
costakhattab # :

Create the correct template - use the 'MQL5 Wizard' program:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                     Trailing.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//---
   
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//---
   
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
//---
   
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Files:
Trailing.mq5  2 kb
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