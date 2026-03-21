Margin Calculation ? - page 2

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Alain Verleyen #:

Or type 0.5

That is next level...
 

I have a problem with the followng contract.

US2YR

If I Print MARGINREQUIRED I see 92.15 but if I try to open 1 Lot the required margin is around 2K Euros. 

Could you help me to calculate the required margin for a given size? 

I tried the following 

Required Margin = Volume * Contract Size * Open Price * Margin %

but I seem it doens't work (may be for CFD leverage?)

 
Alberto Tortella #:

I have a problem with the followng contract.


If I Print MARGINREQUIRED I see 92.15 but if I try to open 1 Lot the required margin is around 2K Euros. 

Could you help me to calculate the required margin for a given size? 

I tried the following 

Required Margin = Volume * Contract Size * Open Price * Margin %

but I seem it doens't work (may be for CFD leverage?)

In your formula, you are missing leverage.

Take a look at th documentation.

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/environment_state/marketinfoconstants#enum_symbol_calc_mode

I know, it's mql5, but the formulas are still applicable.
 

I tried to sold 0.45 lots of the contract and I saw the required margin was Euro 404.

Using the following formula 

Margin: (Lots * ContractSize * MarketPrice) / Leverage * Margin_Rate

I obtain ((0.45 *100 * 101.187/100) / 100 * 100%) / EURUSD = 41.39

Where is my error?

 
Alberto Tortella #:

I tried to sold 0.45 lots of the contract and I saw the required margin was Euro 404.

Using the following formula 

Margin: (Lots * ContractSize * MarketPrice) / Leverage * Margin_Rate

I obtain ((0.45 *100 * 101.187/100) / 100 * 100%) / EURUSD = 41.39

Where is my error?

I guess your leverage is not 100 on this symbol. You need to check with your broker.

Some symbols do not use the account leverage, but have a different leverage.

Usually these are reflected in the symbols specifications. But I cannot see if there is more on the bottom of your screenshot.

Anyways, if not, you are screwed as your broker does not provide all details to your symbol.

I suggest you call them and ask how it's calculated. I had to do so as well to find out how it works.

They should be able to tell you how it works. I came across some brokers, who do not provide all details in metatrader...

I don't use them as a consequence.


Edit:
My guess would be, the symbols leverage is 10 and not 100.
 

Is there a way to recall the margin % from code?

For some contracts it's available under Margin rate, at the bottom of the window. So if Margin rate is 5, I need to divide by 20.


 
Alberto Tortella #:

Is there a way to recall the margin % from code?

For some contracts it's available under Margin rate, at the bottom of the window. So if Margin rate is 5, I need to divide by 20.


Yes, SymbolInfoDouble with SYMBOL_MARGIN_INITIAL
 
Dominik Egert #:
Yes, SymbolInfoDouble with SYMBOL_MARGIN_INITIAL

Just a heads up:  SYMBOL_MARGIN_INITIAL  gives you the actual margin amount for one lot, not the percentage. If you’re looking for that “Margin rate” you see at the bottom of the symbol window, you’ll have to calculate it like this:
MarginPercent = (MarginInitial / (ContractSize * Price)) * 100 .

But if you’re trading Forex, a simpler way is to grab the account leverage with  AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE)  and then the percentage is just  100 / Leverage . For CFDs and futures it might be different, but for most currency pairs that works.

Unfortunately, there’s no direct MQL function to fetch that exact “Margin rate” value shown in Market Watch  you have to compute it manually.

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