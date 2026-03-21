Margin Calculation ?
Free Margin = Equity – Margin (open positions)
Reference: How to calculate Margin & Margin Level on MT4?
For FX currency pairs:
Required Margin = Notional value * Trading Volume/ Leverage
Example: 1 lot EUR/USD at 1:500 Leverage: 100,000 EUR * 1/ 500 = 200 EUR
For Precious Metals:
Required Margin = Volume * Contract Size * Open Price / Leverage
Example: 1 lot XAUUSD: 1 * 100 * 1,263.14 / 500 = $252.63
For Stocks/Equity CFDs:
Required Margin = Volume * Contract Size * Open Price * Margin %
Example: 1 lot AAPL: 1 * 100 * 42.96 * 0.04 = $171.84
Some other reference material:
- What is Margin?
- What is Margin Trading?
- Forex Leverage and Margin Explained
- How to Calculate Margin for Forex Trades
- Leverage, Margin, Balance, Equity, Free Margin, Margin Call And Stop Out Level In Forex Trading
All this found with a simple Google search.
Reference: How to calculate Margin & Margin Level on MT4?
Some other reference material:
- What is Margin?
- What is Margin Trading?
- Forex Leverage and Margin Explained
- How to Calculate Margin for Forex Trades
- Leverage, Margin, Balance, Equity, Free Margin, Margin Call And Stop Out Level In Forex Trading
All this found with a simple Google search.
Reference: How to calculate Margin & Margin Level on MT4?
Some other reference material:
- What is Margin?
- What is Margin Trading?
- Forex Leverage and Margin Explained
- How to Calculate Margin for Forex Trades
- Leverage, Margin, Balance, Equity, Free Margin, Margin Call And Stop Out Level In Forex Trading
All this found with a simple Google search.
margin = 100,000 * 0.03 / 50
Thank you Fernando. Looks like that equation for FX market would be the margin for one lot. If I want the margin for a partial lot, such as 0.03 lots then would I just multiply by 0.03?
margin = 100,000 * 0.03 / 50
Required Margin = Notional value * Trading Volume/ Leverage
Example: 1 lot EUR/USD at 1:500 Leverage: 100,000 EUR * 1/ 500 = 200 EUR
Example: 0.03 lot EUR/USD at 1:500 Leverage: 100,000 EUR * 0.03 / 500 = 6.00 EUR
Consider also using this instead:
MarketInfo( _Symbol, MODE_MARGINREQUIRED )
Also have a look at the following:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Fernando Carreiro, 2022.04.05 01:03
In MQL4, I use these:
MODE_MARGINCALCMODE
28
Margin calculation mode. 0 - Forex; 1 - CFD; 2 - Futures; 3 - CFD for indices
MODE_MARGININIT
29
Initial margin requirements for 1 lot
MODE_MARGINMAINTENANCE
30
Margin to maintain open orders calculated for 1 lot
MODE_MARGINHEDGED
31
Hedged margin calculated for 1 lot
MODE_MARGINREQUIRED
32
Free margin required to open 1 lot for buying
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Margin requirements calculation
gordon, 2010.04.08 04:42
Margin requirement for 1 lot is given by MarketInfo(symbol,MODE_MARGINREQUIRED). Calculating this value seems to be different among some brokers (specifically ones that use a bridge).
The majority of brokers use this calculation (taken from the article 'Forex Trading ABC' -> https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/1453):double MarginCalculate(string symbol, double volume) { string first = StringSubstr(symbol,0,3); // the first symbol, for example, EUR string second = StringSubstr(symbol,3,3); // the second symbol, for example, USD string currency = AccountCurrency(); // deposit currency, for example, USD double leverage = AccountLeverage(); // leverage, for example, 100 // contract size, for example, 100000 double contract = MarketInfo(symbol, MODE_LOTSIZE); double bid = MarketInfo(symbol, MODE_BID); // Bid price //---- allow only standard forex symbols like XXXYYY if(StringLen(symbol) != 6) { Print("MarginCalculate: '",symbol,"' must be standard forex symbol XXXYYY"); return(0.0); } //---- check for data availability if(bid <= 0 || contract <= 0) { Print("MarginCalculate: no market information for '",symbol,"'"); return(0.0); } //---- check the simplest variations - without cross currencies if(first == currency) return(contract*volume / leverage); // USDxxx if(second == currency) return(contract*bid*volume / leverage); // xxxUSD //---- check normal cross currencies, search for direct conversion through deposit currency string base = currency + first; // USDxxx if(MarketInfo(base, MODE_BID) > 0) return(contract / MarketInfo(base, MODE_BID)*volume / leverage); //---- try vice versa base = first + currency; // xxxUSD if(MarketInfo(base, MODE_BID) > 0) return(contract*MarketInfo(base, MODE_BID)*volume / leverage); //---- direct conversion is impossible Print("MarginCalculate: can not convert '",symbol,"'"); return(0.0); }
But some brokers do not factor 'bid' price when calculating (regardless of symbol):double MarginCalculate(string symbol, double volume) { double leverage = AccountLeverage(); double contract = MarketInfo(symbol, MODE_LOTSIZE); return(contract*volume / leverage); }
Note that MODE_MARGINREQUIRED is 'static' in Tester and that both methods of calculation cannot be used in Tester (they rely on MarketInfo() of other symbols...).
Hi all, I would like to find the max size for a new position using no more than 50% of free margin.
Is this formula correct?
double available_margin = AccountFreeMargin() * 50/100 ; double max_size = available_margin * MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_MINLOT) / MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_MARGINREQUIRED) ;
Thank you!
Is there a way to recall the requesed margin for every opened position?
I'm trying with Order functions but I don't find it.
Is there a way to recall the requesed margin for every opened position?
I'm trying with Order functions but I don't find it.
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