problem when market is closed

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Hi all, I have the following error when market is closed

error

I tried to fix placing the followng code at the beginning of the expert, but it doesn't work.



void OnTick() 
  {
  
  if(SymbolInfoInteger(Symbol(),SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE)==SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_FULL)
    {


Could you help me?

Thank you!

  
SymbolInfoInteger(Symbol(),SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE)

Do not give any information about the trading session, but just if trading is enabled on a symbol, or that symbol is set to "Close only" or not allowed totally to trade.


You should use the command

SymbolInfoSessionTrade


I personally use this function inside my EA (it was adjusted code of a snippet found around the web).

bool IsMarketOpen(const string symbol, const bool debug = false)
{
    datetime from = NULL;
    datetime to = NULL;
    datetime serverTime = TimeTradeServer();

    // Get the day of the week
    MqlDateTime dt;
    TimeToStruct(serverTime,dt);
    const ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK day_of_week = (ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK) dt.day_of_week;

    // Get the time component of the current datetime
    const int time = (int) MathMod(serverTime,PeriodSeconds(PERIOD_D1));

    if ( debug ) PrintFormat("%s(%s): Checking %s", __FUNCTION__, symbol, EnumToString(day_of_week));

    // Brokers split some symbols between multiple sessions.
    // One broker splits forex between two sessions (Tues thru Thurs on different session).
    // 2 sessions (0,1,2) should cover most cases.
    int session=2;
    while(session > -1)
    {
        if(SymbolInfoSessionTrade(symbol,day_of_week,session,from,to ))
        {
            if ( debug ) PrintFormat(    "%s(%s): Checking %d>=%d && %d<=%d",
                                        __FUNCTION__,
                                        symbol,
                                        time,
                                        from,
                                        time,
                                        to );
            if(time >=from && time <= to )
            {
                if ( debug ) PrintFormat("%s Market is open", __FUNCTION__);
                return true;
            }
        }
        session--;
    }
    if ( debug ) PrintFormat("%s Market not open", __FUNCTION__);
    return false;
}
 
is this mt5 or mt4?
 

Thank you very much!

MT5 Code

 

I'm using the above code but I still have the following erros during trading session.

error

sessions

I seem market can be closed during trading sessions.  

Is there a way to avoid sending orders or modify requests if [market closed] ?

[Deleted]  
Alberto Tortella #:

I'm using the above code but I still have the following erros during trading session.

I seem market can be closed during trading sessions.  

Is there a way to avoid sending orders or modify requests if [market closed] ?

I guess some brokers do not write correct data in those fields and you have no way to detect the market closed. My suggestion is adding a time filter... That also keeps you away from high spread overnight condition. 

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