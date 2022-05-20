Historical Data do not match the ones received in Strategy Tester
Are you testing with modelling set to "Every tick" or "Every tick based on real ticks"?
If you are using "Every tick" then they will not match as that is a virtual tick modelling, so use the "Every tick based on real ticks" instead.
Hi Fernando! I use "Every tick based on real ticks" that is why I was wondering about the difference...
I also use random delay but I don't think that's the reason for the difference
Good morning Fernando,
I added time, bid, ask and last via SymbolInfoTick() and both ways give the exact same values and thus there is no last price either...
void OnTick() { MqlTick t; if(TimeCurrent()>=D'2016.11.08 00:00:00') { if(SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),t)) { Print("Time TS: ", TimeTradeServer(), " Time MT: ", t.time); Print("LAST: ", SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_LAST), " LAST MT: ", t.last); Print("BID: ", SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_BID), " LAST MT: ", t.bid); Print("ASK: ", SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_ASK), " LAST MT: ", t.ask); } else Print("SymbolInfoTick() failed, error = ",GetLastError()); } }
I also installed a new instance of MT5 just in case something is broken but I see the same behaviour on the newly installed MT5. I tested different latencies again but no luck.
Any further ideas? Thank you!
The only thing I can say is that you have shown a comparison with an Excel sheet, and that in itself is not very "trustworthy" as proof.
Instead show us the screenshot of the actual tick data returned by the Symbols properties panel instead, like so ...
Hi Fernando, sorry for late reply but was busy with my actual work...
As you can see from the two screenshots, for the two times 2016.11.08 14:35:11 and 2016.11.08 14:35:06 there are LAST prices available but the Strategy Tester receives "0" for the LAST prices. Furthermore, the BID and ASK prices do not match either.
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Hello, the screenshot shows historical data (right hand side) for Disney Stock exported from MT5. For the date 08.11.2016 17:17:00 - 17:17:59 there are a lot of ticks (BID,ASK,LAST) available.
If you compare it to the print out of the Strategy Tester (left hand side) one sees that only some of the BID and ASK prices can be found in the exported historical data. Also the seconds do not match.
And for the entire day, I do not receive any LAST prices at all, even they are there in the historical data.
I know that the print out is too slow so that not all data are printed but the ones printed do not match as shown...
Any ideas?