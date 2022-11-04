Metatrader font size in the charts

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Hello,


Possible to change the font size in MT4?

The font in the chart are too smal.  I use MT4 with WIn10 in a laptop with screen 15". Still not easy to read it.

Thank you for your help.

 
William Roeder #:

How to fix scaling in MT4 and MT5 high resolution monitors - MT4/MT5 4K Monitor Issues - YouTube (Apr 29, 2020)

More on High Resolution Screen Problems - MetaTrader 5 - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum #7 (2020)

mt4 display problems on my new laptop - MQL4 programming forum (2017)

Dear William,


Thank you for your answer,

I tried what the youtube video shows, still not solved my problem that the fonsize in the border of the chart small.


chart font size

 
Isivan Gori #:

Dear William,


Thank you for your answer,

I tried what the youtube video shows, still not solved my problem that the fonsize in the border of the chart small.



Hi!

Have you found a solution to your issue?

Weird this UI is still so old dated

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