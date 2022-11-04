Metatrader font size in the charts
How to fix scaling in MT4 and MT5 high resolution monitors - MT4/MT5 4K Monitor Issues - YouTube (Apr 29, 2020)
More on High Resolution Screen Problems - MetaTrader 5 - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum #7 (2020)
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How to fix scaling in MT4 and MT5 high resolution monitors - MT4/MT5 4K Monitor Issues - YouTube (Apr 29, 2020)
More on High Resolution Screen Problems - MetaTrader 5 - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum #7 (2020)
mt4 display problems on my new laptop - MQL4 programming forum (2017)
Dear William,
Thank you for your answer,
I tried what the youtube video shows, still not solved my problem that the fonsize in the border of the chart small.
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Hello,
Possible to change the font size in MT4?
The font in the chart are too smal. I use MT4 with WIn10 in a laptop with screen 15". Still not easy to read it.
Thank you for your help.