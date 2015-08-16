Choose a VPS
I need a VPS for one instance of Metatrader and perhaps one instance of Tradestation from time to time. I'm trying to save costs while I am still in testing mode. We are not profitable yet. What should I use?
- MQL5 VPS - how many Metatrader instances per one payment?
- Two MT4 instances (live and demo) possible with one VPS?
- Switching accounts in MT5
tedpenner:I use strato. 5 MT4 terminals are running. Something like 10 euro per month.
I need a VPS for one instance of Metatrader and perhaps one instance of Tradestation from time to time. I'm trying to save costs while I am still in testing mode. We are not profitable yet. What should I use?
I need a VPS for one instance of Metatrader and perhaps one instance of Tradestation from time to time. I'm trying to save costs while I am still in testing mode. We are not profitable yet. What should I use?
hi
if you have an Activetrades real account , the vps is (was?) free, but limited.
for pricing OVH seem be the cheapest, but bad response time
for good performance use Kalanda : we run 30 MT4/MT5 platforms with 4 cores/4 G Ram
Thank you both very much for that information!!
trade_it:
I use strato. 5 MT4 terminals are running. Something like 10 euro per month.
I use strato. 5 MT4 terminals are running. Something like 10 euro per month.
Hello Mate, Can you pls send me the details in my message? I am also looking for the same.
Thanks.
Pankaj
Peron Philippe:Hi Peron. Could you provide a link for Kalandra - Google reveals nothing for me. With regard to 30x MT4 terminals - is that 30 on the 1x dedicated 4Core/4GB server? Many thanks, Mark.
hi
if you have an Activetrades real account , the vps is (was?) free, but limited.
for pricing OVH seem be the cheapest, but bad response time
for good performance use Kalanda : we run 30 MT4/MT5 platforms with 4 cores/4 G Ram
hello, the best VPS that i ever hav is ForexVPS.net they had low latency to broker Europe only <10ms
i use TransIP
< 2ms
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