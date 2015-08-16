Choose a VPS

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I need a VPS for one instance of Metatrader and perhaps one instance of Tradestation from time to time.  I'm trying to save costs while I am still in testing mode.  We are not profitable yet.  What should I use?
 
tedpenner:
I need a VPS for one instance of Metatrader and perhaps one instance of Tradestation from time to time.  I'm trying to save costs while I am still in testing mode.  We are not profitable yet.  What should I use?
I use strato. 5 MT4 terminals are running. Something like 10 euro per month.
 

hi

if you have an Activetrades real account , the vps is (was?) free, but limited.

for pricing OVH seem be the cheapest, but bad response time

for good performance use Kalanda : we run 30 MT4/MT5 platforms with 4 cores/4 G Ram 

 
Thank you both very much for that information!!
 
trade_it:
I use strato. 5 MT4 terminals are running. Something like 10 euro per month.

Hello Mate, Can you pls send me the details in my message? I am also looking for the same.

Thanks.

Pankaj 

 
Peron Philippe:

hi

if you have an Activetrades real account , the vps is (was?) free, but limited.

for pricing OVH seem be the cheapest, but bad response time

for good performance use Kalanda : we run 30 MT4/MT5 platforms with 4 cores/4 G Ram 

Hi Peron. Could you provide a link for Kalandra - Google reveals nothing for me. With regard to 30x MT4 terminals - is that 30 on the 1x dedicated 4Core/4GB server? Many thanks, Mark.
 
hello, the best VPS that i ever hav is ForexVPS.net they had low latency to broker Europe only <10ms
 

i use TransIP

< 2ms


 
Marco vd Heijden:

i use TransIP

< 2ms


What the broker you using ???
At myforexvps.net is always >5ms

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