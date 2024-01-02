MQL5 VPS - how many Metatrader instances per one payment?
I see that Mql5 VPS is 7.5 USD per month. How many instances of Metatrader 4 does one purchase allow? For 10 - 20 Metatraders relatively how many Mql5 vps should I choose? I mean the total cost.
- Multiple MT5 terminal instances in VPS - stopped with 10053
- MQL5 VPS
- Signals on separate accounts
One MQL5 VPS subscription per one trading account.
Also MQL5 VPS starts from $10 a month.
Eleni Anna Branou #:
Also MQL5 VPS starts from $10 a month.
I guess it is 7,5 USD for me.
Ed #:
May be due to country.
This is a normal VPS isn't it? There will be software other than Metatrader and I can use browser. Also can install different software.
MQL5 VPS is not working exactly as ordinary VPS, read the details in this link: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/455825
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