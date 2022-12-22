Experts: Multi-Trendlines Breakout
Author: a2015 EA is well put together, thank you for sharing your code to fellow traders. What Is Price delta? If possible can you add 2 different filters to your EA? 1)For a option to only open up a position with adjustable pip distance once price cross Trend Line. 2)The ability to add AlertsOnCurrent=False For EA to only open position when there's a close above/below Trend Line to help prevent false breakouts. Any Insights will be much appreciated
1)For a option to only open up a position with adjustable pip distance once price cross Trend Line.
That's what "PriceDelta" variable is designed for.
2)The ability to add AlertsOnCurrent=False For EA to only open position when there's a close above/below Trend Line to help prevent false breakouts.
You might add any new functions as the source codes are fully shared.
Hello I am trying to back test the EA, but i cannot get it to open a position?
could you share a standard set of input/options, pls?
Author: a2015
Hello. Thanks for the great EA. If possible can you add 2 options to ea?
1 - open order when candle closes after break.2 - vice versa - true and false option.
Hello. Thanks for the great EA. If possible can you add 2 options to ea?
1 - open order when candle closes after break.2 - vice versa - true and false option.
Se podría ajustar el EA para abri posicion una vez cerrada la vela que rompe la linea de tendencia.
gracias
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Multi-Trendlines Breakout:
When the current price is below trendlines, EA will wait for upward breakout, and vice versa.
Author: a2015