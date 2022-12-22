Experts: Multi-Trendlines Breakout

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Multi-Trendlines Breakout:

When the current price is below trendlines, EA will wait for upward breakout, and vice versa.

Multi-Trendlines Breakout EA

Author: a2015

 
Automated-Trading:

Multi-Trendlines Breakout:

Author: a2015   EA is well put together, thank you for sharing your code to fellow traders.  What Is Price delta?  If possible can you add 2 different filters to your EA? 1)For a option to only open up a position with adjustable pip distance once price cross Trend Line. 2)The ability to add AlertsOnCurrent=False For EA to only open position when there's a close above/below Trend Line to help prevent false breakouts.  Any Insights will be much appreciated

 
rainsome:

1)For a option to only open up a position with adjustable pip distance once price cross Trend Line.  

That's what "PriceDelta" variable is designed for.

 2)The ability to add AlertsOnCurrent=False For EA to only open position when there's a close above/below Trend Line to help prevent false breakouts.

 You might add any new functions as the source codes are fully shared.

 
Thanks for the clarification and responding about the delta features of the EA my trading friend.
 

Hello I am trying to back test the EA, but i cannot get it to open a position?

could you share a standard set of input/options, pls? 

 
hello, i have modified the code a little bit. now its include a breakeven function. i am not 100% sure its correct... boolapi, can you check it (the new ea is available in the forum)? thx for your work.
Files:
trendlinealert_v1_0.mq4  39 kb
 
Fabio Geraci:

Hello I am trying to back test the EA, but i cannot get it to open a position?

could you share a standard set of input/options, pls? 

This is not an automatical EA.  You need to manually add those trendlines - as such backtest is not applicable.
 
Hello. Is it possible to make the Trend Expert working on indicators and, for example, OBV

Thank you for a great work
 
Automated-Trading:

Multi-Trendlines Breakout:

Author: a2015

Hello. Thanks for the great EA. If possible can you add 2 options to ea?

1 - open order when candle closes after break.

2 - vice versa - true and false option.
 
sgoo:

Hello. Thanks for the great EA. If possible can you add 2 options to ea?

1 - open order when candle closes after break.

2 - vice versa - true and false option.
I would love to see that too :)
 

Se podría ajustar el EA para abri posicion una vez cerrada la vela que rompe la linea de tendencia.

gracias

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