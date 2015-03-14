Do you really satisfied with freelancer, who works for you? - page 2
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Thanks a lot Dear Alian for your nice explanation.
Poll's result is showing average satisfaction is getting majority, also 11% suffer as like me (11% without my vote).
Long discussion, nice comment from both of you (Mods) make this topic more valuable, which is really will be a nice guide for all in the future to avoid such problem.
I am agree with you, such problems are creating by the beginners or unprofessional freelancers. Their main target is job and money, not service, my One is live and well condition and I saw he is bidding continue.
Regarding price: There are lot of freelancers from different countries, you live in Belgium and maybe everything is expensive, So $20 is nothing for you.
I am living in Bangladesh, here 20$ means BDT. 1,600 Taka. We can purchase 30 KG good quality rice and India peoples can more, So $20 is not silly amount for us.
So, if some one underestimate the price(Francis), think globally.
If a customer comes to complain publicly on the forum I would not be very happy.
(Due to this post, you explained very nicely which is a good guide for us and for future customers, after read this post, customers will be more alert and hope will get more satisfaction and that will make all of us more happy)
Thanks again.
Best Regards,
Pankaj
Thanks a lot Dear Alian for your nice explanation.
Poll's result is showing average satisfaction is getting majority, also 11% suffer as like me (11% without my vote).
Long discussion, nice comment from both of you (Mods) make this topic more valuable, which is really will be a nice guide for all in the future to avoid such problem.
I am agree with you, such problems are creating by the beginners or unprofessional freelancers. Their main target is job and money, not service, my One is live and well condition and I saw he is bidding continue.
Regarding price: There are lot of freelancers from different countries, you live in Belgium and maybe everything is expensive, So $20 is nothing for you.
I am living in Bangladesh, here 20$ means BDT. 1,600 Taka. We can purchase 30 KG good quality rice and India peoples can more, So $20 is not silly amount for us.
So, if some one underestimate the price(Francis), think globally.
If a customer comes to complain publicly on the forum I would not be very happy.
(Due to this post, you explained very nicely which is a good guide for us and for future customers, after read this post, customers will be more alert and hope will get more satisfaction and that will make all of us more happy)
Thanks again.
Best Regards,
Pankaj
20 USD is not nothing for me, and yes I know 20 USD is a lot of money for many people, but we have to deal with that. For me it's an half hour work, within this time I have to read and understand the specifications (often that's the most difficult part), discuss with the customer, think to the best way to code, modify or create the code, test the code to check that all is ok, send it to the customer and take into account eventual bugs report (that can always happens, even professionals are only human being), and customer learning (very often we have to explain elementary things). So maybe for 20 USD I can really code between 10 and 20 minutes in the best case. In all cases, I can not code an EA in 10 or 20 minutes.
If you pay 20 USD, I will get 19 USD (which is perfectly normal, Metaquotes have to be paid for their wonderful platform), then I have to pay the paypal fee. I have to pay my electricity, my computer, etc, I have to pay the Government taxes.
A coder which is not professional (which don't code for living, I don't talk here about quality), can practice very low price.
Thanks Dear Alain for the nice calculation. Now I am realising, I choose that type of coder, who is practising his job and earning money.
This type of coder maybe serious for first few jobs, done work properly and earn some good comments and star marks in their profile and then move fast with that asset and then start playing with the customers.
They accept works without calculation and customers start to pass the time with frustration.
My agreement has done last Monday, Wednesday I suppose to get complete EA. Base on this calculation, Arranged my money & VPS. I was sure, I will get 2 working days to check my EA in the real platform, then will move as per my planning, but nothing has done so far. This is my first job posted, maybe that's why can't choose the right person. But this bad experience will help me in the future.
Delay must be acceptable, if there is no communication and cooperation gap.
Bottom Line: I did mistake because failed to choose the right person, result is: 10% will be deduct from my account if I put the job in "Arbitration".
Coder is safe, because he is not paying any penalty for his such work, So he can play easily with others customers and can repeat such situation.
Thanks & Rgds, Pankaj
...
Bottom Line: I did mistake because failed to choose the right person, result is: 10% will be deduct from my account if I put the job in "Arbitration".
Coder is safe, because he is not paying any penalty for his such work, So he can play easily with others customers and can repeat such situation.
Thanks & Rgds, Pankaj
I understand well your opinion and I hope you will get some news soon.
About arbitration, I think you made a mistake (while I am not experimented with arbitration ).
he arbitration may make one of three decisions:
It's 5%, not 10%.
Anyway you have to way till Monday as I doubt you will get any answer if you decide to start arbitration now, hopefully you will get some news in the meantime.
Thanks Dear Alain for more clarification about arbitration system.
Yes, I am waiting for the response from my developer and lets see when he can reply my message.
Let me share one thing with you, I am visiting all the links and read new topics, new jobs, comments etc via my email notification. Today I got a job posting, which is similar as earlier post on 6th March, that job agreement also done by the same developer. I had visited developers profile and got the point, he accepted that job on 6th March and suppose to complete within 2 to 4 days but still now not delivered and under process. That customer again post that job today. My developers completed another job today and I wish him in his wall, not reply my personal message but wrote on wall posting, my strategy is complex and need more time. I am waiting to gather more experinece which will make me more smart.
Thanks and Cheers.