Check - what have I done wrong? - page 5

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Renat Akhtyamov #:
...
And you have the code of the web page as an example, what does that have to do with it?

The main message is highlighted in yellow.

And by the way:

В автосервисе:
– Мужики, вы здесь приварите немного, а дома я намертво проволокой прикручу!
 
Vitaly Muzichenko #:

Check it out, it's easy. Make up a 1m page and run it several times. First with variables of 10 characters and then 2 characters.

It can't be like that by definition. It's embarrassing to even question it, let alone start checking.
Look for the reason, Vitaliy, in something else.
Surely not in the debug to measure the speed?
Although in a normal debug, variable length shouldn't affect performance either. There should be a mapping table when graphically displaying the state of variables.

 
Vitaly Muzichenko #:

The main message is highlighted in yellow.

And by the way:

Post there finished, I do not want to repeat myself. Get the information from the instructions on installing an online shop on Bitrix. There are plenty of them on the Internet. It's a heavy site.
 

This may not apply to all languages


 

To summarise, the basic message is not to do"it worked, so I didn't think about improving it"(c)

 
Vitaly Muzichenko #:

To summarise, the basic message is not to do"it was working, so I didn't think about improving it"(c)

Here politely expected the author of the thread to leave for freelancing. But by-passed, because her goal is different, which can not be seen with the naked eye. Such a path to success. I will be sincerely happy to do so, if it works out.
 
Vitaly Muzichenko #:

This may not apply to all languages


What language are we talking about?
Probably something from the last millennium.
Yesterday I was visiting a neighbour. He wrote a game for a 1977 Atari 2600. Even played it. It's 4kB.
. He's 35 years old, though. Everybody's got their quirks. :))

 
Nikolai Semko #:

What language are we talking about?
Probably something from the last millennium.
I was visiting a neighbour yesterday. He wrote a game for a 1977 Atari 2600. Even played it. It's 4kB.
. He's 35 years old, though. Everybody's got their quirks. :))

It's hot, why is it so expensive?
A rarity, is that why?
 
Renat Akhtyamov #:
Hot stuff, why so expensive?
A rarity, is that why?

I think that link was to ***.
Of course, you can find a cheaper one.

Atari 2600 Console Rainbow 7 Games Ms. Pacman Partial Tested Read Description As | eBay
Atari 2600 Console Rainbow 7 Games Ms. Pacman Partial Tested Read Description As | eBay
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Nikolai Semko #:

I think that link was to ***.
Of course, you can find it cheaper.

You mean for ***?
Five quid, tops.
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