Check - what have I done wrong? - page 5
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And you have the code of the web page as an example, what does that have to do with it?
The main message is highlighted in yellow.
And by the way:
Check it out, it's easy. Make up a 1m page and run it several times. First with variables of 10 characters and then 2 characters.
It can't be like that by definition. It's embarrassing to even question it, let alone start checking.
Look for the reason, Vitaliy, in something else.
Surely not in the debug to measure the speed?
Although in a normal debug, variable length shouldn't affect performance either. There should be a mapping table when graphically displaying the state of variables.
The main message is highlighted in yellow.
And by the way:
This may not apply to all languages
To summarise, the basic message is not to do"it worked, so I didn't think about improving it"(c)
To summarise, the basic message is not to do"it was working, so I didn't think about improving it"(c)
This may not apply to all languages
What language are we talking about?
Probably something from the last millennium.
Yesterday I was visiting a neighbour. He wrote a game for a 1977 Atari 2600. Even played it. It's 4kB.
. He's 35 years old, though. Everybody's got their quirks. :))
What language are we talking about?
Probably something from the last millennium.
I was visiting a neighbour yesterday. He wrote a game for a 1977 Atari 2600. Even played it. It's 4kB.
. He's 35 years old, though. Everybody's got their quirks. :))
Hot stuff, why so expensive?
I think that link was to ***.
Of course, you can find a cheaper one.
I think that link was to ***.
Of course, you can find it cheaper.