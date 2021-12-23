Check - what have I done wrong? - page 4
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That's what I'm talking about. See my listing on the previous page, braggart ;)
They usually say this when they do nothing. Or when they do nothing.
Similarly: "He who does nothing is not wrong".
They also say, "Sofa experts."
I'm just saying.
They usually say that when they do nothing. Or when they do something that they don't understand.
Similarly: "He who does nothing is not wrong".
It's also said: "Sofa experts."
I'm just saying.
Yep, couch potatoes and do nothing, that's right. The expert is working hard, I've already filled my urn, and I wish you the same ;)
The expert from the novice always signs, draws diagrams, labels and compiles product documentation.
And you say you don't even need to comment on the code.
Here's how you need to comment on the code so that it can be maintained a year from now, not just today and now
The expert from the novice always signs, draws diagrams, labels and compiles product documentation.
And you say you don't even need to comment on the code.
Here's how you need to comment on the code so that it can be maintained a year from now, not just today and now
The number of lines per page I would call lineFromPage, and so on
Long names are detrimental to code execution speed
If local variable name, then generally 1-2 letters, global - normal name, but shorter
Long names are detrimental to code execution speed
If the local variable name is 1-2 letters, the global one has a normal name, but a shorter one.
Long names are detrimental to code execution speed
It will not affect the speed. Check out the compilation.
This has been tested, repeatedly.
I've been sitting here for a month, rewriting a program I wrote in 2017.
Got to this point, speed increased by 30%, but it's still a long time
I am sitting truncate code longer, load time should not be more than 0.01, and this will come.
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The problem is that originally it was written as a draft and did not pay attention to this.
You shouldn't write it that way, you should write it correctly right away, and if it works, it's fine.
Something new.
Check it out, it's easy. Make up a 1m page and run it several times. First with variables of 10 characters, then 2 characters
This has been tested, repeatedly.
I've been sitting here for a month, rewriting a program I wrote in 2017.
Got to this point, speed increased by 30%, but it's still a long time
I am sitting truncate code longer, load time should not be more than 0.01, and this will come.
---
The problem is that originally it was written as a draft and did not pay attention to this.
You don't have to write it that way, you just have to write it right away, and if it works, it'll do.