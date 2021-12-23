Check - what have I done wrong? - page 4

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Renat Akhtyamov #:
That's what I'm talking about. See my listing on the previous page, braggart ;)
Programmes should be written in such a way that no comments or other perversions are needed.

They usually say this when they do nothing. Or when they do nothing.

Similarly: "He who does nothing is not wrong".

They also say, "Sofa experts."

I'm just saying.

 
Vitaly Muzichenko #:

They usually say that when they do nothing. Or when they do something that they don't understand.

Similarly: "He who does nothing is not wrong".

It's also said: "Sofa experts."

I'm just saying.

Yeah, couch potatoes and do nothing, that's right. The expert is hard at work, I've already filled my urn, and I wish you the same ;)
 
Renat Akhtyamov #:
Yep, couch potatoes and do nothing, that's right. The expert is working hard, I've already filled my urn, and I wish you the same ;)

The expert from the novice always signs, draws diagrams, labels and compiles product documentation.

And you say you don't even need to comment on the code.

Here's how you need to comment on the code so that it can be maintained a year from now, not just today and now


 
Vitaly Muzichenko #:

The expert from the novice always signs, draws diagrams, labels and compiles product documentation.

And you say you don't even need to comment on the code.

Here's how you need to comment on the code so that it can be maintained a year from now, not just today and now


The number of lines per page I would call lineFromPage, and so on.
 
Renat Akhtyamov #:
The number of lines per page I would call lineFromPage, and so on

Long names are detrimental to code execution speed

If local variable name, then generally 1-2 letters, global - normal name, but shorter


 
Vitaly Muzichenko #:

Long names are detrimental to code execution speed

If the local variable name is 1-2 letters, the global one has a normal name, but a shorter one.


It will not affect the speed. Inquire about compilation.
It's a fact that such code is unreadable.
 
Vitaly Muzichenko #:

Long names are detrimental to code execution speed

Something new
Even in modern interpreters it doesn't, because everything is translated into byte-code first.
The days of BASIC are long gone.
 
Renat Akhtyamov #:
It will not affect the speed. Check out the compilation.

This has been tested, repeatedly.

I've been sitting here for a month, rewriting a program I wrote in 2017.

Got to this point, speed increased by 30%, but it's still a long time

I am sitting truncate code longer, load time should not be more than 0.01, and this will come.

---

The problem is that originally it was written as a draft and did not pay attention to this.

You shouldn't write it that way, you should write it correctly right away, and if it works, it's fine.

 
Nikolai Semko #:
Something new.

Check it out, it's easy. Make up a 1m page and run it several times. First with variables of 10 characters, then 2 characters

 
Vitaly Muzichenko #:

This has been tested, repeatedly.

I've been sitting here for a month, rewriting a program I wrote in 2017.

Got to this point, speed increased by 30%, but it's still a long time

I am sitting truncate code longer, load time should not be more than 0.01, and this will come.

---

The problem is that originally it was written as a draft and did not pay attention to this.

You don't have to write it that way, you just have to write it right away, and if it works, it'll do.

You measure running speed, not compilation speed.
Nikolay is definitely an expert in this.
I could be wrong.
I think Dmitrievsky has also been speeding up algorithms.
I'm certainly not going to argue with them on this subject.
And you have web page code as an example, what does that have to do with it?
It speeds up a little differently there.
For example one of my sites could not get loaded in 40 minutes. As a result of some manipulations it started loading as usual.
Don't spoil the code, it's about something else.
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