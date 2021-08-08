ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations, june 2021 - page 6
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As you know, Surgut's profits are highly dependent on exchange rate revaluation of a large stock of currency, so their growth in the expectation of good dividends started at the end of 2020.
This is why you can spend on dividends when there is reason to believe that they will be good) and not just for 2 or 3 years.
12,700 shares? (Well, no way. )
12.7 shares? (Well, come on. )
Perhaps it's about 127 lots of 100 shares. That is 12700 shares.
Dollar's going down.
Maybe it's about 127 lots of 100 shares. That's 12700 shares.
Yes
This is for 2Q21 divas, and if you also take into account the fact that metallurgists want to "screw up" by introducing an export duty from August 21 (temporary for now, but they may leave it in place permanently), it is still not certain that it will go up.
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Maybe it's about 127 lots of 100 shares. That's 12700 shares.
Thanks, Cap, you're here too. It's boring around here.)
Half a billion in CIS prefs is a nice balancing act, unless it is 1 percent of the deposit.
Protection against the dollar rising against the rouble - usually it is not the dollar rising against the rouble but the rouble collapsing against the dollar) at this point, these shares usually do not grow, but along with the rouble they collapse.
That's when you can take them, and if you have cache in $, you can also take them at a discount and wait for the next year's dividends. Otherwise it is just freezing the cache.
What do you think of bonds? Does it make sense to buy bonds?
If you are happy with a 10% yield, then yes.