ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations, june 2021 - page 6

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Aleksey Mavrin:

As you know, Surgut's profits are highly dependent on exchange rate revaluation of a large stock of currency, so their growth in the expectation of good dividends started at the end of 2020.

This is why you can spend on dividends when there is reason to believe that they will be good) and not just for 2 or 3 years.


I am modest, 12,700 shares in pref. It balances well, protection against dollar growth is good again. And the dividends are nice, too.
 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

I'm modest, 12,700 shares in prefs in total. It balances out well, protection against dollar growth is good again. And there's a nice dividend, too.

12,700 shares? (Well, no way. )

 
Aleksey Mavrin:

12.7 shares? (Well, come on. )

Perhaps it's about 127 lots of 100 shares. That is 12700 shares.

 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

I'm modest, 12,700 shares in prefs in total. It balances out well, protection against dollar growth is good again. And there's a nice dividend, too.

Dollar's going down.

 
PapaYozh:

Maybe it's about 127 lots of 100 shares. That's 12700 shares.

Yes

 
Vitalii Ananev:

This is for 2Q21 divas, and if you also take into account the fact that metallurgists want to "screw up" by introducing an export duty from August 21 (temporary for now, but they may leave it in place permanently), it is still not certain that it will go up.

*

NLMK 2021 July

 
PapaYozh:

Maybe it's about 127 lots of 100 shares. That's 12700 shares.

Thanks, Cap, you're here too. It's boring around here.)

Yuriy Zaytsev:

I'm being modest, 12,700 shares total. It's a good balance sheet, good protection against dollar appreciation. And there's a nice dividend.

Half a billion in CIS prefs is a nice balancing act, unless it is 1 percent of the deposit.

Protection against the dollar rising against the rouble - usually it is not the dollar rising against the rouble but the rouble collapsing against the dollar) at this point, these shares usually do not grow, but along with the rouble they collapse.

That's when you can take them, and if you have cache in $, you can also take them at a discount and wait for the next year's dividends. Otherwise it is just freezing the cache.

 
What do you think of bonds? Does it make sense to buy bonds?
 
diman1982:
What do you think of bonds? Does it make sense to buy bonds?
If the yield of 10% suits you, then yes.
Just don't take it too much above par and at market price.
 
PapaYozh:
If you are happy with a 10% yield, then yes.
Just don't take it too much above par and at market value.
So you can't find that 10 percent right now.
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