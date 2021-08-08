ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations, june 2021 - page 2
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10 rubles per dollar, overnight, all at once.
No way.
Going on 65.
What year are we going to be there? What decade? The centenary?
SP500 has a new target of 4400
Moving smoothly towards 4400
What year will we be there? What decade? The centenary?
Well the prognosis is medium term, we'll go there before the 25th. I'm going to be there.
Last forecast worked.
Our dialogue. Date 2019.11.06.
Well the prognosis is medium term, we'll go there before the 25th. I'm going to buy in there.
Last forecast worked.
Our dialogue. Date 2019.11.06.
And the S&P when will it bounce?
Well the prognosis is medium term, we'll go there before the 25th. I'm going to buy in there.
Last forecast worked.
Our dialogue. The date is 2019.11.06.
Okay, we'll try to wait.
Going on 65
And what are the grounds for that?
In this country, there are 10-20 billionaire oligarchs who run businesses in Russia, friends of the greatest and the best tsar ... (I almost wrote Father of the Nation), only gas, oil and timber are sold, we do not make cars, hoovers, washing machines or refrigerators, not even hair dryers. Not to mention microchips, chips, computers, smart phones.
minimum pension 2021
The lower pension of the population 8.6 - 10 thousand. prices are flying higher and higher 2017 eggs 30 rubles 10pc - now 70-100 rubles , in 60-70 rubles , that's if they fade.
This is just economics - just my assessment of reality, and an explanation of why it should not dive to 65.
By the way, food prices went up in the US.
And judging by the principle of "ZERRO" from 24 +6 to 30 all this will continue. ie for another XX years exactly. And the next tsar before 30 + (6 * 2) = 42, 30 years will not take office. By the way, it is possible that an amendment will be added and another 30 +12 and up to 42 it is possible.
And at 42 they may learn to clone, and then forever. Or possibly just a table, on the table the head, and from below the devices and equipment supporting the vital processes of the brain + regeneration mechanism.
And there is not much of a production process going on.
I expect in five years $ 100 -120 and probably 200 - 300 by the 30th year. At 42nd year it is scary to think about the exchange rate, but it will not be 30.
[...]
Uhhhh, messed up...
It's clear that a resource colony lags far behind the advanced countries, but that's not the point.
It's stupidly profitable for an export-resource-oriented economy to devalue its currency little by little.
It is beneficial to exporters with foreign currency revenues, it is beneficial to the state budget because spending in national currency is cheaper, etc.
Here we go.
I don't see any reason for the ruble to go back to 65 either. And for a hundred it will go.