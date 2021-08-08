ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations, june 2021 - page 3

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transcendreamer:

Ugh, messed up...

Clearly a resource colony lags far behind the advanced countries, but that's not the point.

An export-resource-oriented economy would be better off depreciating its currency bit by bit.

It benefits exporters with foreign currency revenues, it benefits the state budget because spending in national currency is cheaper, etc.

Yes, that is why we are more likely to go to 100 than to 60-65

 

Time to pack it in!


 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

It's time to get loaded!


Just like that? Should we wait a bit?

 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

It's time to get loaded!


it's a dividend

 
PapaYozh:

it's the dividend.

These hamsters have been buying out Lenzoloto for a week, and the people who sat before the dividend have already got their money's worth. Now the hamsters will switch to Surgut. Buy back :)

[Deleted]  
Dmi3:

These hamsters have been buying out Lenzoloto for a week now, and the people who sat before the dividends have already got their money's worth. Now the hamsters will switch to Surgut. Redeem :)

Why hamsters? Will Surgut fall hard and there won't be a rally?
 
PapaYozh:

It's a dividend.

yes - the gap was

 
Dmi3:

These hamsters have been buying out Lenzoloto for a week now, and the people who sat before the dividends have already got their money's worth. Now the hamsters will switch to Surgut. Redeem :)

) I.e. if you go buy from the bottom after the GEP, is it a hamster ? there already fixed a 40% rise from the bottom on the 19th

no dear. the hamster goes Bai on KHai and sell on LOW


Are you a trader, waiting for the price to go up and then you go in?


Is buying ALRS from level 122 also a hamster tactic ?

Real traders have already bought ALRS at 141 ?

 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

Yes - there was a gap.

But if it makes sense to buynow, it made sense even before dividends. Actually, this gap did not affect anything, as it is comparable to the dividend (6.72 per share).

 
PapaYozh:

But if it makes sense to buynow, it made sense even before the dividend. Actually, this gap did not affect anything, as it is comparable to the dividend (6.72 per share).

Possibly.

There are different strategies

for example one:

1) sell before the dividend the day before or on the day of the cut-off - removing the foam

2) wait for the gap and it often, and even mostly, will be bigger than the dividend and go back in.

--

It is hard to say whether there is sense - but it is logical to buy a share which is going upwards - you should not go into shorts.

And we should buy on a fall - and the dividend gap is a fall anyway

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